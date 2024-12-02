There are many marketing agencies who may promise you results but the best way to identify whether they are the best fit for you is to know who your customers are first and foremost and what type of marketing strategies they're attracted to.

Marketing plays a key role in helping to create brand awareness, drive growth, connect with customers and increase revenue. It's an essential part to business growth and when applied correctly it can help you build a loyal community of customers.

Below are five of the top 5 marketing agencies to work with in 2025.

Krave Media

Krave Media is a cutting-edge marketing agency specializing in developing user-generated content (UGC) for TikTok and Meta platforms, focusing on the Southeast Asian and Australian markets. Founded by Noa Takhel, who has extensive experience in e-commerce, particularly in launching and scaling beauty and accessories brands, Krave Media addresses the need for brands to continually produce fresh content to maintain audience engagement. Takhel identified UGC as a solution to the content fatigue many brands face when creating their own material. By leveraging UGC, Krave Media helps brands provide a steady stream of engaging content that resonates authentically with audiences.

This approach not only enhances brand engagement but also increases exposure by tapping into the audiences of content creators. While UGC strategies are common in Europe and the USA, Krave Media is one of the first agencies to introduce this innovative approach to the Southeast Asian market, being one of the first to set a new standard for digital marketing in the region.

"Today's consumers are constantly inundated with ads and are more discerning about what they engage with. UGC ads, featuring real users and their experiences, have a more positive impact on brand visibility and connection," shares Noa Takhel.

SAAR® Media

Dav Lippasaar, the Director and Founder behind SAAR® Media, has leveraged his Hollywood producer background to revolutionize digital marketing in Melbourne, Australia.

Established in 2015, SAAR® Media offers comprehensive digital marketing services, including Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO, and web design. What sets them apart the most is their commitment to not-for-profits. Lippasaar's team provides these organizations with reduced-rate services and assists them in securing up to $10,000 in monthly advertising grants. In addition, they also provide organizations with pro-bono work for worthy causes.

During the 2019/2020 fiscal year, SAAR® Media experienced a remarkable 1200% growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. The agency's accolades include being named Victoria's Most Trusted and Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency. The company was also nominated as a finalist for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2023 and 2024.

Success stories, like generating over $506,000 in revenue for an international fitness brand, highlight the agency's expertise and dedication. Lippasaar emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement to keep a business competitive, and suggests that "when seeking services from an agency, ask them how they measure the success of their campaigns and censure ongoing optimization and innovation to keep a business competitive."

Mobiweb

Frustrated by the exorbitant fees and subpar service from large agencies, the Founders of Mobiweb introduced to the market honest, results-driven online marketing solutions tailored to small businesses. Co-Founder and Director of Mobiweb, LJ Shannan, has dedicated her career to working with small businesses, helping them gain more visibility to their target audiences online.

LJ's journey is fuelled by a passion for transparency and client collaboration. "Digital marketing isn't vague, it just requires real conversations with clients," she explains. As a fellow small business owner, she deeply understands the challenges each of her clients face and involves them in every decision along the way to ensure their business's growth and direction are clear.

One of Mobiweb's standout success stories involves a client who was initially looking for web maintenance but ended up requiring a much wider digital strategy. After being overcharged $7,000 by other agencies, the client turned to LJ's team of expert marketers. Within two months, Mobiweb revamped their entire homepage, stabilized their Google Ads campaign, and reduced their cost per conversion by 30%. This success was achieved through clear communication, proactive management, and delivering measurable results, a complete and invaluable skill set of which Mobiweb are renowned for.

Skribble Group

Chan Leong Teng, CEO of Skribble Group, leads a business, brand, and digital consultancy that stands out for its genuine dedication and approach to client success. Skribble is a multi-award winning agency that adopts a "walk a mile in your shoes," 360-degree approach, immersing themselves in every aspect of a business's lifecycle from inception to growth and transition. This approach ensures tailored, empathetic solutions that address all dimensions of their clients' needs.

With a background in engineering and a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, Skribble Group was born out of Teng's desire to leverage his extensive knowledge and business acumen to help SMEs and growing corporations. Since its inception, the company has evolved from a business consultancy into a multi-service provider, including creative, digital, marketing, tech, and software solutions. This expansion has allowed Skribble to serve some of the largest brands in the country and expand regionally.

One of Skribble's biggest successes came in 2023, when they helped a client on the verge of bankruptcy due to the pandemic. The client's debts were piling up, and their pricing strategy was outdated. Skribble stepped in and analyzed their finances, products, pricing, sales, workforce, and operations. They crafted a path to profitability, helping the client manage debt, boost profits, and update their pricing. This turnaround not only saved the business but also highlighted Skribble's importance in the business world.

Aemorph

Kevin Dam is the founder CEO of Aemorph, a digital marketing agency that provides Content, Search Engine Optimisation, Web Development and Videos. Kevin transitioned into the world of digital marketing after previously working in banking and finance. Since 2010, he has accumulated extensive experience, consulting over 400 businesses across various sectors including finance, insurance, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Currently, Kevin leads a diverse team of over 30 professionals located in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Indonesia, and India. Beyond his digital marketing expertise, Kevin is a certified adult educator with a WSQ Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance (ACLP) from the Institute of Adult Learning (IAL). He is dedicated to providing high-quality, practical training that empowers companies to build profitable online channels and ensures learners can achieve immediate, impactful results.

Aemorph's remarkable achievements include a proprietary growth system that has significantly boosted business metrics. This system helped an e-commerce furniture store increase its traffic by 8x, positioned an optometrist as the leading brand in Australia for "orthoK," and boosted a Singaporean doctor's traffic by 15x, making them a well-known name in their field. These successes have not only transformed businesses but also solidified Aemorph's reputation for delivering substantial growth and visibility

Ensuring that marketing services align with your business's core goals is key to success. Whether you opt for specialized or holistic agency support, making the right choice is crucial for connecting with your target audience.

These top five marketing agencies featured here have a proven ability to increase brand awareness and reach across Asia Pacific, delivering tailored solutions to help you achieve your branding goals.