Precious metals investing has been a strategy used by savvy investors looking to hedge against inflation, diversify their retirement portfolios, and layer their savings during economic downturns.

It can be difficult to set up your gold IRA, and many people find it overwhelming. That's why it's wise to get assistance from gold IRA companies with professionals who know what to do. However, you should only work with experienced and reputable specialist to set up gold individual retirement accounts. They understand how the process works and how to ensure it goes smoothly.

To help you explore your options in case you get the itch to investigate a precious metals IRA to further diversify your savings, we've ranked and reviewed the three best gold IRA companies. Each one listed below was evaluated based on various factors, such as the minimum investment amount, customer support, precious metals selection, fees, and its Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating.

The Best Gold IRA Companies

#1 Augusta Precious Metals - Best for IRA Rollovers and 401(k) Transfers

Augusta Precious Metals is an excellent gold IRA company. Joe Montana and his financial advisors founded the brand, and it's gotten countless five-star reviews since it opened in 2012.

In fact, it's won awards for its services in precious metals investments.

You'll get cash purchases and gold IRAs from Augusta Precious Metals. Like many other companies, Augusta Precious Metals requires you to roll over your funds or have a qualifying IRA to start the process.

Overall, you'll speak with a live customer service team member who helps you complete your purchase of gold or silver. They will also help educate you about precious metals and the basics of precious metal IRAs. Then, you'll create the new IRA with their attentive customer support. The minimum investment amount is $50,000 with Augusta Precious Metals.

When you create your account, you'll fund it from the existing retirement account. Then, it's easy to purchase gold and silver when you submit the order from the order desk.

It's also possible to purchase physical gold and silver outside of the IRA. If you go that route, the professionals at Augusta are prepared to help you with the process. Purchasing gold directly provides full control over your assets and comes with secure and free delivery. To purchase gold directly, you'll follow these steps:

Fund the account with a transfer of cash.

Choose your gold and silver.

Sign for the delivery at the location when it arrives.

Plus, Augusta sells various gold and silver coins/bullion. You can buy them directly and fund your IRA with them. They include:

America the Beautiful coins

American Eagle coins

Canadian Maple Leaf coins

Augusta Precious Metals works with custodians, such as Kingdom Trust, Gold Star Trust Company, and Equity Trust Company. They administer the new IRA. Plus, Augusta is the liaison between you and the custodian, so you can get help whenever necessary.

The Augusta Precious Metals website offers a place to access a video resource library. These focus on Delvyn Steele, the Harvard-trained economist. You can easily learn about the economy and what you can do to diversify your savings even more with a precious metal IRA.

#2 Goldco - Best Gold IRA Company Overall

Goldco is considered a reputable gold IRA company because it specializes in helping people diversify and protect their retirement savings with gold and other precious metals. The brand has over a decade of experience handling precious metals IRAs and's an established leader. Likewise, its solid reputation comes from its commitment to investment expertise and customer support.

Overall, Goldco is one of the most trustworthy gold IRA companies available. The Better Business Bureau gives it an A+ rating, and it's earned more than 4,500 five-star reviews on platforms like TrustLink, Trustpilot, and Google. Plus, it's the only company Ben Stein, Chuck Norris, and Sean Hannity recommended.

Whether you prefer a precious metals IRA or direct purchases of your gold and silver, Goldco can help you because it's assisted thousands of Americans.

Precious metals investing is a seamless process when you choose Goldco. Your company representative walks you through the steps to help you fund the self-directed IRA and select your precious metals.

When funding the self-directed IRA, it's possible to transfer funds or roll them over from an existing IRA, including a Roth IRA, TSP, pension, 457, 403(b), and 401(k). Such precious metals IRA rollovers often occur with no tax consequences.

Likewise, when purchasing precious metals for the gold IRA, Goldco provides many options that meet IRS regulations. The brand works with mints worldwide to source the best gold and silver bars and coins, meeting the minimum fineness requirements.

One of the best advantages of using Goldco is its buyback price guarantee. You can invest with confidence. Whenever your investment goals and circumstances change, you can sell the gold back to Goldco for a good price.

Here are the top things to love about Goldco:

Given an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Free gold IRA information kit

More than 4,500 five-star customer ratings

Given a Triple A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance

Recommended by Ben Stein, Chuck Norris, and even Sean Hannity

Excellent selection of gold bars/coins

High buyback guarantee

Ability to get $10,000+ in free silver with a qualified account

Offers direct purchase of your precious metals or gold IRAs

#3 American Hartford Gold - Best for Gold IRA Ratings and Reviews

American Hartford Gold is another option for reputable gold IRA companies, and it's got a five-star rating for customer satisfaction on various review platforms, such as Google and Trustpilot. The precious metals dealer has been around since 2005 and has maintained its A+ rating through the Better Business Bureau.

Likewise, American Hartford Gold was ranked as the top gold IRA company by Inc. 5000 and was on the list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in 2022. Rick Harrison, Lou Dobbs, and Bill O'Reilly recommend this precious metals company. When focused on reputation and credibility, American Hartford Gold could be one of the top gold IRA companies available online!

Overall, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families protect their wealth. You'll diversify your portfolio with precious metals, including gold and silver coins. Its services include direct purchases, silver IRA rollovers, gold IRA rollovers, and precious metals IRAs. The minimum investment for direct purchases is $5,000, but it's $10,000 for gold IRA rollovers.

Here are the top features of American Hartford Gold:

Free Silver - When you make a qualifying purchase, the company offers $10,000 in free silver, which is delivered straight to your door.

When you make a qualifying purchase, the company offers $10,000 in free silver, which is delivered straight to your door. Free Investor's Kit - American Hartford Gold offers everyone a free guide. The kit explains what you should know about gold IRA investing.

American Hartford Gold offers everyone a free guide. The kit explains what you should know about gold IRA investing. Excellent Customer Service - The professionals at American Hartford Gold are friendly and knowledgeable. They're available to answer questions and calls to help you make the process of acquiring gold easy.

The professionals at American Hartford Gold are friendly and knowledgeable. They're available to answer questions and calls to help you make the process of acquiring gold easy. Privacy - The gold IRA company will not share your personal information with public or private entities.

The gold IRA company will not share your personal information with public or private entities. Free Shipping - When you purchase physical gold and silver, the company provides free shipping to your front door. It's insured and registered, and you don't have to pay anything.

When you purchase physical gold and silver, the company provides free shipping to your front door. It's insured and registered, and you don't have to pay anything. Buyback Commitment - If you wish to sell your precious metals, this brand provides a buyback program. You won't be charged liquidation fees.

If you wish to sell your precious metals, this brand provides a buyback program. You won't be charged liquidation fees. Free IRA Rollover - You'll get free storage, insurance, and maintenance when you open a precious metals IRA account with American Hartford Gold.

This company has a four-step process for opening your precious metals IRA. You'll:

Request a free gold investment kit.

Speak to an experienced specialist and go through setting up your self-directed IRA. You may also roll over assets from your existing 401(k) or IRA.

Choose the gold and silver bars/coins you wish to add to the IRA.

American Hartford Gold then ships the precious metals to the storage depository, which the IRS requires. If you buy gold or silver directly, it's shipped to your home.

What's a Gold IRA?

You've likely heard of traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts. They are retirement accounts that help you invest in stocks, index funds, and paper investments to fund the IRA. However, they rarely let you invest in gold. Fortunately, for investors who are interested and have determined it's the right choice for their financial goals, gold-backed IRAs are available to help further diversify savings.

Gold IRAs are specialty individual retirement accounts that hold various precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and more. They offer pre-tax contributions and use similar contribution and income limits as traditional IRAs.

However, gold IRAs contain physical precious gold and other precious metals instead of paper assets like a traditional IRA or 401(k). Whenever you purchase precious metals through the gold IRA, you'll store them outside the home through a custodian who uses a secure depository.

It's crucial to work with a reputable gold IRA company, such as the ones on this list, to help you start the gold purchase and open your new gold IRA account. These companies have experienced professionals who understand the correct way to open a gold IRA account. In fact, many gold IRA companies will partner with custodians to make the process even more secure.

However, you should always consult with a financial advisor to get specific questions answered about tax liabilities, and whether a gold IRA is the right choice for your financial goals.

Savvy investors have used gold IRA accounts for several reasons to achieve their retirement goals. Gold tends to be more stable than paper assets, so investors have considered it to reduce overall portfolio liability and further diversify. Gold IRAs may also have unique tax attributes. Be sure to speak with an accountant about the differences between Gold IRAs and traditional savings accounts.

Overall, investing in a gold IRA can be a great decision for investors who are looking to add a bit more diversity with a traditionally stable asset class such as precious metals. Likewise, a gold IRA rollover is beneficial because you will transfer funds from an existing IRA into a gold IRA. You'll learn more about this later.

Methodology for Ranking the Best Gold IRA Companies

If, after going over it with your financial advisor, you like the idea of precious metals IRAs and want to open one, it's crucial to use a trustworthy gold IRA company. Gold IRA investments are often expensive, and you want to avoid making a costly mistake by picking a questionable provider.

When we considered the three best gold IRA companies for this list, we focused on various factors that might indicate the company was knowledgeable, reliable, and reputable. Specifically, we looked at the factors below when building the list:

Ease of Setup

A reliable gold IRA company will do everything possible to get new customers. This starts with making the setup process stress-free and easy. Typically, these businesses help people set up their gold IRAs in a few days, though it could take much less time. Plus, they provide educational and informational resources that are up-to-date and helpful for their customers.

The companies on our list all feature an easy setup process. You'll speak with a specialist immediately when you call, so you can easily open your account and get the guidance you require.

Reputation and Reviews

Generally, companies get negative and positive reputations for a particular reason. Therefore, when you search for a company to help you facilitate the IRA, you want to focus on those with positive gold IRA reviews to ensure you get the best experience possible.

An easy way to evaluate any company's reputation is by looking it up on the Better Business Bureau. The BBB is a non-profit organization that lets consumers write reviews, which often include complaints about the business. Likewise, it rates companies using an A+ to F scale. Generally, A+ is the best you can get.

When we looked at the three gold IRA companies for our list, we examined every company's reviews and ratings on the BBB. The ones you'll find here have B or higher ratings and have more positive reviews compared to the negative ones.

Buybacks

Many new investors aren't sure which types of precious metals to buy for an IRA or are hesitant about the entire process. Therefore, it's best to work with a company offering buybacks. These brands will let the customers sell precious metals back to the brand without additional fees. One critical thing to consider is that the price you pay for precious metals today may not be the buyback price in the future. Although precious metals are traditionally more stable over time, they are still assets subject to loss caused by a variety of factors. If you sell back your precious metals, you might take a loss.

Generally, gold IRA companies offer buybacks because it's in their best interest. Likewise, they make the process hassle-free so that you can get your money back. Many times, the company will offer to ship the physical precious metals back to the facility for free if you bought them directly.

The three companies that made our list offer reliable and easy buybacks. Therefore, you've got an option in place if you choose to sell the precious metals back to the brand.

Gold and Silver Products Selection

People often want to open gold IRAs to help them further diversify their investment portfolios. Therefore, it's crucial to deal with a gold IRA company offering a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, and even palladium.

Some of the companies we listed here only provide silver and gold coins, but there is an extensive selection within each coin type. Alternatively, other companies let you invest in coins and bars made of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Platinum and palladium are significantly more expensive and have less market history, so be sure you continue to speak with an advisor if you're interested in those and other rarer precious metals, let alone time-tested assets like gold and silver.

Regardless of the type of precious metals you want, you'll feel more confident that the companies on this list offer a wide selection of products to meet your needs.

Cost and Fees

Typically, all gold IRA companies charge a fee for their services. This is to cover the costs associated with opening your gold IRA account, maintaining it with time, and holding the precious metals in a secured facility.

You might find an IRA company that provides free services, but it may not be a trustworthy option. It requires time and expertise to set up a gold IRA correctly, and you don't want to choose someone shady. Likewise, companies that offer free services rarely have the knowledge needed and additional assistance you'd get from a high-quality company.

However, on the other hand, some companies might charge excessively high fees, which could make them appear non-trustworthy, as well. They are often focused more on maximizing their profits than offering quality services to customers.

When we selected the gold IRA companies for our list, we only focused on brands that charged reasonable fees for the services rendered.

Gold IRA Rules

The Internal Revenue Service has incorporated gold IRA rules, which are guidelines that govern the withdrawals, contributions, establishment, and tax treatment of IRAs. These include physical gold and other precious metals. Make sure you speak to a financial advisor about the various rules for gold IRAs so you can determine if it's the right choice for you.

It's important to be aware of these rules if you want to set up and use a gold-backed IRA:

Eligible Precious Metals

The IRS has said that only certain types of gold, silver, platinum, and even palladium bars and coins are eligible to be put in a gold IRA. The metals must meet purity requirements set forth by the Internal Revenue Service. Therefore, IRA-eligible gold should have a purity or fineness of 99.5 percent. However, silver bars and coins have to be 99.9 percent pure.

Self-directed IRAs

You must use a self-directed IRA to hold precious metals like gold and silver within the account. In a sense, self-directed IRAs are much different than a traditional IRA because you can invest in real estate and precious metals instead of regular stocks and bonds.

Storage at an IRS-approved Depository

The IRS rules for self-directed IRAs claim that you cannot possess the physical gold or silver yourself. In fact, your precious metals investments (through a gold IRA) must be stored at an IRS-approved storage facility. It's called a depository, and it will keep the precious metals secure until your gold IRA custodian requests a distribution through you.

Contribution Limits

All gold IRAs have an annual contribution limit, and the IRS determines what that amount is. In 2023, it's $6,500 for an individual under 50; if you're over 50, you can put in $7,500. Traditionally, the limits are adjusted for inflation each year. However, it's possible to roll over a 401(k) or any other retirement account to buy precious metals without restrictions on the transferred amount.

Gold Custodian Requirements

The precious metals IRA rules also state that you have to work with a gold IRA custodian. Your gold IRA custodian helps you set up the self-directed IRA, manages the funds transfer to the appropriate precious metals dealer, and facilitates everything to ship the precious metals to the IRS-approved storage facility.

Generally, the top gold IRA companies have established relationships with the best custodians in the world. Therefore, the entire process should be seamless.

Attributes of Gold IRA Investments as Part of a Diverse Retirement Plan

What are some of the attributes of gold IRA investing? How does it differ from a traditional 401(k) or IRA? Could it be worth the effort and time to transfer funds to your precious metals IRA?

These are questions many investors have, and it could be the right choice. Here are a few reasons to invest in gold for your retirement. But remember, this article is not intended to be a substitute for investment or financial advice. Always speak with a trusted financial advisor before making any investment decisions, and do your due diligence to determine if a gold IRA is the right choice for you.

Traditional Hedge Against Inflation

Inflation means that the value of a currency declines continually over time. You can see that in everyday life because it costs more to purchase a house than it did 30+ years ago. The paper investments you hold should be increasing in value faster than the current inflation rate if they will remain profitable.

Gold has traditionally acted as a hedge against inflation. Typically, gold prices fluctuate because of supply and demand, investor behaviors, and how much gold is in the reserves, among other factors. When fiat currencies swing, gold prices tend to stabilize.

Historically Steady Value

Gold has been relatively stable because it tends to maintain its value over time. Consumers think gold is a valuable substance, and that thought hasn't changed in several hundred years.

Further Diversify Your Retirement Portfolio

Specialist agree investors shouldn't keep everything in one basket. Investing in one product will leave you vulnerable, and your investments could drop significantly.

However, when you diversify your portfolio, you'll reduce overall volatility and manage risks. One way investors have chosen to do that is by rolling over a portion of their savings to gold IRA.

Can Hedge Against Deflation

Though most people focus on the hedging against inflation aspect, gold also can act as a hedge against deflation. When the prices drop drastically because of a lower demand, such as what happened in the Great Depression, investors look to time-tested assets to allocate cash.

Gold has traditionally been a stable store of value. The purchasing power gold has offered throughout time has been something wise investors have taken advantage of time and time again during economic downturns.

What's a Gold IRA Rollover?

A gold IRA rollover is a process of transferring funds from your existing retirement accounts, such as traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, into a self-directed IRA. This means you can invest in precious metals.

Gold IRA rollovers have specific regulations and rules in place, and the IRS dictates what they are. For example, you can't hold the funds from your IRA longer than 60 days before you invest them into the gold IRA. However, if you use an IRA transfer, the funds never go into your personal bank account; they're automatically moved to the new gold IRA.

It's typically more involved to roll over an IRA into a new one, but they're often faster than traditional transfers. The top gold IRA companies will help you facilitate the rollover to ensure the process is smooth and seamless. Make sure you work closely with a trusted advisor who can help answer any questions you might have about the gold IRA company's processes.

FAQs About the Precious Metals IRA

Are There Any Drawbacks of Opening a Gold IRA Account?

There could be some disadvantages to opening a gold IRA account. You might have to deal with maintenance and storage fees, there are fewer investment options when compared to more traditional IRAs, and the precious metals market can be volatile.

The maintenance and storage fees might impact your overall returns, so if you do end up making a profit, those maintenance and storage fees cut into net gains. Likewise, a gold IRA has fewer investment choices and doesn't include asset classes like bonds and stocks. You must factor in those considerations and evaluate your risk tolerance and goals. Always talk to a financial advisor before investing in a gold IRA.

Is It Possible to Store the Precious Metals in My Home?

Most consumers wonder if they can use a home storage unit for whatever gold they buy through their gold IRA. When you invest in this type of retirement account, you're not allowed to keep your physical gold bullion in your house.

The IRS actually requires all gold IRA investors to keep the precious metals with a custodian approved by the IRS. This can include a credit union, bank, or any other financial institution.

Though it's possible to ignore the rule and keep the gold at home, it qualifies as a distribution. Therefore, you will likely be hit with a tax penalty of 10 percent. Likewise, you might be required to pay income taxes on your distribution, which will lower the value that you'll take as a profit. Sometimes, storing your gold bullion in your house leads to a tax audit, which is never fun.

If you want to own gold and store it at home, it might be wise to purchase gold bullion directly from any of the gold IRA providers we've listed here today. The companies will ship the precious metals to your door and also offers insurance to reduce the risk of theft or loss during transit. You will receive the gold and store it in a safe.

Remember, this is not a substitute for investment or tax advice and is purely for informational purposes only. If you have questions about the difference between storing physical precious metals personally versus in a gold IRA, you should reach out to a financial advisor.

What's the Minimum Investment Required for Gold IRAs?

The IRS has no rules on the minimum investment amount you need when you open a gold IRA. However, most gold IRA companies will have requirements, and you must work with and meet them. For example, Augusta Precious Metals wants its customers to invest $50,000 or more when purchasing gold or other metals. Some brands have more generous minimums.

If you're interested in further diversifying your portfolio with a time-tested asset, it might be worth investigating a solid gold IRA company. Look for one with a lower minimum purchase to get the best deal.

How Much Does It Cost to Get a Gold IRA?

You'll generally have three fees associated with a gold IRA.

Most gold IRA providers charge you an initial setup fee that covers all the work necessary to create your investment account. It will often be $50 to $150. However, many precious metals IRA companies will waive that fee if you make a larger investment deposit.

Sometimes, gold IRA companies charge an administrative fee each year to cover the cost of maintaining the account and keeping it open. This can also be $50 to $150 and is based on the size of the account.

You'll also be required to pay storage fees to the depository holding the gold, silver, platinum, and even palladium. Custodians might charge a flat fee, but others will change the price based on how much gold you hold in the account.

The company might also charge a commission when they buy gold for customers.

Sadly, most gold IRA fees are higher than for traditional investments. However, gold investing can still be a great way to further diversify retirement savings.

What Approved Gold Coins and Bars Can Be Held in the Gold IRA?

Previously, we mentioned that the metals you buy for your IRA investment have to meet the IRS standards for purity and quality. Platinum, gold, and palladium are required to be 99.5 percent pure, and silver is 99.9 percent pure.

The IRS recognizes various precious metal coins and gold bullion that meets these requirements. You can have these gold coins in gold IRAs:

Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins

American Gold Eagle proof coins and bullion

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins

American Gold Buffalo coins (uncirculated)

Australian Nugget or Kangaroo coins

Chinese Gold Panda coins

It's wise to work with one of the precious metals IRA companies shown in this list to feel confident that your gold purchased meets the IRS standards in place.

Final Thoughts Surrounding Gold IRAs

Opening a gold IRA account has been one option wise investors have pursued to further diversify their portfolios, reduce overall portfolio volatility, and be invested in a time-tested physical store of value. Working with the best gold IRA company will help you get started and feel comfortable through the process. Plus, you've got the option to hold gold, silver, platinum, and even palladium coins in your precious metals IRA.

It's best to speak with your financial advisor before opening a gold IRA. You might still be unsure of which provider is right for you. Therefore, it's wise to compare each organization. We've done our best to provide valuable information in limited space, but there's a lot of resources out there you should review!

