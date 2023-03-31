Gibraltar DLT Licensed Platform Announces IEO And Health-Focused Smart Finance App

The crypto space is set to see an established name enter the market with Damex.io's upcoming IEO on April 19th, 2023.

The crypto space is set to see an established name enter the market with Damex.io's upcoming IEO on April 19th, 2023. Despite the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Damex is primed to make a splash in the market with its Gibraltar DLT license and fully-regulated status.

The Rise of Damex

Damex.io is a digital asset payment platform with a difference. The company is not only regulated by Gibraltar's GFSC, but it is also one of only 14 such companies with a Gibraltar DLT license. Damex has established itself in the digital asset industry, and with over 750 business clients, and more than $120 million USD in transactions each month, it is ready to expand with the launch of its exciting smart finance app (live in the UK and EEA)

A Changing Market

Following the fall of Terra LUNA and the subsequent bankruptcies of notable crypto exchanges, regulators around the world are making moves to enforce stricter digital asset legislation. With the impending arrival of Europe's MiCA legislation, Damex.io's fully-regulated status puts it in an excellent position to compete in the market. The company's focus on security, rewards, and health sets it apart from many other names in the space.

Damex Smart Finance App

The Damex smart finance app is currently available to UK and EEA residents, and is being developed with a focus on making its users more financially savvy and improving general health at the same time. The app offers a broad, varied range of features with an emphasis on extra benefits for those who wholeheartedly adopt the ideals of the company.

App Features

The Damex app offers cross-border remittance, OTC desk services, visa card program, trading and cold storage wallets just for starters. Token staking also unlocks zero exchange fees, access to VIP Premium, cash back, and early access to the next set of new features.

The added use of an IBAN number will also facilitate online banking transactions The app will also have a non-custodial wallet, with additional options like life and health insurance, loans, and even stock trading available soon.

IEO Launches on April 19th

Damex.io's IEO promises to bring a unique offering to all interested parties on the 19th of April, 2023. Its Gibraltar DLT license and fully-regulated status give it a competitive edge, and its focus on individual user benefits and business solutions sets it apart from other players in the space. As the crypto market continues to evolve, Damex's entrance is sure to be a development worth watching.

Damex will announce two launchpads for the IEO from its official Twitter account in the near future.