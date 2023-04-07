AI And Robotics Are Transforming Healthcare, According To This Health Tech CEO

A study predicts that the integration of AI in healthcare could result in cost savings of up to USD 150 billion annually by 2026 in the United States alone.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to improve, it is becoming increasingly capable of performing tasks traditionally done by humans. The potential for growth in medical robotics and AI is vast. These technologies are making their way into the healthcare industry, changing how healthcare is delivered and managed. This will broaden the scope of accessible digital healthcare.

Focusing on Health Management Rather Than Treatment

A study predicts that the integration of AI in healthcare could result in cost savings of up to USD 150 billion annually by 2026 in the United States alone. This shift towards proactive health management, as opposed to reactive disease treatment, is a significant factor in reducing expenses.

Genofax™, a healthcare technology company, is committed to this goal by using AI and big data analytics to study the human genome and microbiome to create treatments for the future. Integrating AI and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) has already begun to impact consumer health applications positively.

According to Genofax™ CEO Zahangir Alam, "The proactive maintenance of a healthy lifestyle is facilitated by specialized programs and apps that encourage healthier behavior in individuals. Artificial intelligence can greatly improve people's quality of life by reducing their reliance on medical professionals."

How AI and Robotics are Changing the Healthcare Landscape

AI and robotics in healthcare have already led to significant advancements in many areas, including:

1. Early Detection

Currently, AI can help with the early and precise diagnosis of cancer and other disorders. In addition, it is employed to track early-stage heart disease, made possible by the invention of consumer wearables and other medical devices. As a result, health professionals can monitor patients and identify potentially fatal conditions at earlier stages. Such monitoring and early-stage diagnosis increase the possibility of a cure at an earlier stage of diseases.

Genofax™'s Gut Status™Test Kit provides a comprehensive assessment of the gut microbial flora and data-driven actionable plans to keep the gut healthy. Customers can also opt for a monthly supply of Genofax's Personalised Probiotics™ and Prebiotics to maintain and replenish the gut with good bacteria based on individual needs. Gut Status™Test is a perfect example of proactive maintenance of a healthy gut by an individual.

2. Diagnosis

According to the American Cancer Society, there is some variability in the accuracy of mammogram results, which could lead to up to 12.5 per cent of false negative diagnoses of breast cancer. However, emerging technologies like AI have the potential to help address this issue by quickly and accurately analyzing mammograms, potentially reducing the false negative results and the need for unnecessary biopsies.

Moreover, cognitive technologies can unlock vast amounts of health data, consequently improving diagnostic capabilities. Unlike humans, these technologies can rapidly process and retain a massive amount of medical information, including every medical publication, symptom, and case study of therapy and response from around the world. It's a compilation and systemic utilization of huge data and resources.

3. Treatment

AI could be a valuable tool for disease management, as it goes beyond merely scanning medical records to identify chronically ill patients who may be at risk for adverse health events. It also assists in coordinating care plans and monitoring patient adherence to long-term treatments.

Medical robots are now well-established in healthcare settings. There is a wide range of surgical robots available, from those that assist human surgeons to those that can independently perform complex procedures. These robots can also perform laboratory work, patient care, rehabilitation, and physical therapy.

4. End-of-Life Care

Dementia, heart failure, and osteoporosis are all illnesses that affect individuals in their final years. It prevents them from traveling or engaging in social activities, which can lead to a feeling of isolation. With the help of robots, older people may be able to delay entering nursing homes or hospitals. AI and improvements in humanoid design have made it possible for robots to converse and interact with people, giving them company and assisting with everyday tasks.

Improving patient care with technology

Utilizing technology in various industries is primarily intended to save time and improve client satisfaction. Companies like Genofax™ have made this possible using AI, Fractal Science, and IAPs (Integrated Automation Platforms). This technology has the potential to improve patient care and health outcomes in the future significantly. There's still much to discover in this field, and researchers are exploring its possibilities.