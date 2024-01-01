asean
How to Build a Successful Company by Overcoming Linguistic and Cultural Barriers in Southeast Asia
ASEAN is reported to total some 600 million people, 9 per cent of the world's population, and knowing how and when to outsource localization is key to becoming a successful business in the region.
How Southeast Asia is Playing a Crucial Role in Driving Payment Flexibility
Asia's digital payments are expected to reach over $1 trillion by 2025, according to a Google-led study
Why The Future of Fintech Looks Bright in the ASEAN Region
The low penetration of banking services brings ASEAN countries to the forefront in the development of financial technologies
Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN
Malay government is in talks with ASEAN countries China, Japan and South Korea for the brighter future of green jobs in South-east Asia
Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
By 2028 AI Could Take Away 28 Million Jobs in ASEAN Countries
The overall job landscape will look very different in 2028 because where the jobs are created is different from where the jobs are displaced