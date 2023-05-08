A Young Multitasking Trailblazer Breaking Barriers And Redefining Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Renowned entrepreneur and celebrated author Rohith Sai Chetla has achieved remarkable success in the business world, showcasing his exceptional talents and unwavering commitment to innovation. With an impressive track record that includes founding a SaaS company at just 20 years old and being honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year by the prestigious Indian Achiever Forum in 2023, Chetla's inspiring journey embodies the qualities of hard work, perseverance, and creativity that are essential to thrive in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The founder's journey began at the age of 20 when he started WarrantyMe. Within the first two months of starting the company, he received an acquisition offer from a US investor, which he turned down to focus on building the company. He worked with SRiX, a Department of Science and Technology incubator, to build the product, and recruited a core team of software developers and product designers.

Despite being in the early stages of the building the company, the founder had already achieved several significant milestones. He won a national startup competition and was featured in Times of India as one of the most promising entrepreneurs in the city of Hyderabad. The founder's passion and dedication to building WarrantyMe have not gone unnoticed as he received the highly prestigious TIDE 2.0 grant from MeiTY - Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, government of India.

After enrolling in 100watts, a prominent startup accelerator that collaborates with India's leading retail tech startups to foster innovation and growth, Rohit Chetla's leadership led WarrantyMe to secure a spot among the top 10 retail tech startups in India recognized by the Retailer Association of India (RAI). Chetla further showcased WarrantyMe's potential at TiECon 2020, the world's largest entrepreneurship summit, attended by notable dignitaries such as Bill gates and Indra Nooyi, Ex CEO of Pepsico.

Rohith has also accomplished remarkable feats beyond his role as a business leader. He has penned the insightful book "You are a Zero" which has garnered high praise and admiration. As a renowned entrepreneur and author, Rohit Chetla has been invited to give guest lectures at esteemed institutions such as CMR University in Hyderabad. He also holds a master's degree from Rice University, widely recognized as one of the leading schools for entrepreneurship in the United States.

Today, Rohith leads a team of 15 people and has raised venture capital from Incubator SRiX under the startup India Seed Fund Scheme. He launched WarrantyMe to the market in February 2023 and onboarded over 200 retail stores across 10 cities in India, with plans to launch a D2C model in the USA by Q2 2023.

All of these accomplishments have culminated in the founder receiving the IAF "Entrepreneur of the Year Award" for 2023. The founder's success story serves as an inspiration to many young entrepreneurs in India and beyond.