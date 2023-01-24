Meet Some Of the Most Disruptive Entrepreneurs From 2022 Coming Into 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Year 2022, unlike the past two years, has been a year of change and hope. There has been a shift from the recession experienced during the Covid pandemic to an explosion of Entrepreneurs dominating their spaces. Many Business owners have been creating waves in the entrepreneurship industry and one common denominator in all these successful entrepreneurs is their resilience and disruptiveness that has helped them overcome numerous setbacks and challenges that came in their paths.

Today, we list some of the most inspiring and ambitious entrepreneurs that are disrupting their industry.

Jacobo Jafif

Jacobo is the Ceo of Danko Hospitality Group which just opened up their new restaurant Villa Azur in Las Vegas for over $10,000,000. The Villa Azur brand is a culmination of a unique partnership of friend backgrounds and experience; with over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry stemming from the South of France, they wanted the restaurant infused fresh life to the South Beach dining scene, share the unique and lively vibe of the Côte d'Azur in a chic, festive, Mediterranean style restaurant, bar & lounge.

Matt Ganzak

Matt Ganzak is a leading disruptive innovator and mentor in the SaaS industry and eCom. Over the last 15 years, Matt has built his business and wealth through creating disruptive technology and marketing eCom businesses. He attributes most of his success to forming strategic partnerships connecting products, technology and marketing to make scalable business models.

There is a good chance that you have used Matt's software or purchased a product from him in the last few years, without even knowing that Matt was the mastermind behind the products. Matt teaches through his 7 Figure SaaS course how to find these strategic partnerships, and develop SaaS for influential business owners to meet a demand. Matt's no-code approach to developing technology is why we have chosen Matt as the number 1 spot on our disruptive list.

Cat Howell

Cat Howell, a master of magic and alchemy, is a multi-eight-figure mentor and author of Magic Source Codes. She has been ahead of the game empowering many entrepreneurs and leaders to redefine the rules of reality and cultivate wealth without sacrifice. CAT has helped some of her clients make millions in revenue in under 30 days and has continued to help more find financial success.

This year she walked away from the corporate world and shifted to actively practicing magic. She aimed to use her magic and alchemy to help visionaries and founders redefine their reality since she considers them a helpful science. That way, she can define the next era of magic.

Chris D Bentley

Chris D. Bentley is an award-winning Dallas real estate broker. He is a Dallas real estate expert who owns and operates Bentley Fine Properties. Chris also runs the Plano Socialites facebook group that takes part in cool events in Dallas, North Dallas, Plano, and Frisco.

Chris has always had a passion for real estate. He started by marketing financial services and then proceeded to mortgage. After that, Chris started experimenting with real estate by doing listings to see what people liked and were willing to try. He utilized social media as well to grow his brand.

Currently Chris is recognized as one of the best realtors in Dallas. He has won several accomplishments; Chris was voted 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 D Magazine's Best Realtor..

Kareen Zahr Walsh

Kareen Zahr Walsh is a strategic business growth advisor, coach, and healer. She is also the host of Your Badass Journey Podcast. Kareen has been at the forefront of helping individuals align what they love with what they do daily. She assists them in making difficult decisions so that they can align people, processes, and technology under the appropriate strategy and leadership. These decisions can help them lead effectively and save money and time as their company expands.

Tony UV

Tony UcedaVélez is the founder and CEO of VerSprite, an Atlanta based security services firm assisting global multinational corporations on various areas of cyber security, secure software development, threat modeling, application security, security governance, and security risk management. Tony has worked and led teams in the areas of application security,penetration testing, security architecture, and technical risk management for various organizations in Utility, Banking, Government, Retail, Healthcare, and Information Services. He recently finished his latest book, Risk Centric Threat Modeling with Wiley Life Sciences and has spoken at conferences across 13 countries, 4 continents on the subject matter.

Kasey Brown

Kasey Brown is the founder of a growth marketing agency. She started her first business when she was 16 years old. She scaled up that business to six figures in three months using Instagram. That is where she discovered the power of ads on social media.

Kasey started helping people leverage Facebook and Instagram to scale their businesses and monetize their brands using paid advertisements. She dropped everything in 2020 and quit her corporate job to create something of her own. She started by focusing on Facebook ads. Over the years, Kasey's agency grew from offering only Facebook into a whole suite of products, primarily focusing on Facebook and Google ads and additional use of TikTok, email, and SMS ads.

Bethany Laflam

Bethany LaFlam is an entrepreneur, a seasoned deal lawyer, a mother, and a visionary. With more than 20 years of experience practicing law, Bethany has leveraged that expertise into her business life.

Bethany began her career in Big Law at the prestigious downtown Los Angeles law firm Quinn Emanuel. Pursuing her dream of running her own business, she later launched a boutique business law firm in Newport Beach, California, advising clients on both legal and strategic matters, and representing businesses on startups, mergers and acquisitions, and securities.

Bethany is a self made entrepreneur who earned her way to becoming an advocate for other women and underserved communities. Being a role model to her daughter is the driving force behind Satisfying her desire to serve, Bethany has also been an advisor to and held leadership and board roles with multiple non-profit corporations, including as a Founding Board Member of Team Kids, Inc.

Patrick Kelly

Patrick is the founder of Gratitech and Tenacious Corporation. With over 20 years of technology and cybersecurity experience, PK has been through the full spectrum of securing the OSI Model. Working with a range of large and medium sized companies and the US Government for two decades, Patrick realized how siloed each company was working in regard to application security.

He decided to build Gratitech to bring an all-inclusive application security solution to the market, reducing time and cost of cybersecurity management, all while increasing accuracy and protection. PK is studying AI and Data Science at Northwestern University, loves to surf , and practices Jeet Kune Do.

Susan Hansted

Susan Hnasted is the Founder of the Institute of Possibility Thinking, She has developed proprietary tools and programs that get to the root cause of what is keeping high achievers from meeting their growth goals; also known as their extraordinary life. Through this focused work, client members up-level their performance and satisfaction at an accelerated rate.

They have successfully partnered with executives, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to break through the barriers to creating a wealth of success - an extraordinary life.

Her programs take a holistic view of the key components to curating a successful wealth building mindset in all areas of life. Clients experience a marked change in clarity, direction, and purpose from the very first day of their journey. In this time of disruptive change, mindset is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity.

Michael Marcial

Michael Marcial has a secret. While being a longtime entrepreneur for nearly 2 decades, he is what some would call a "regular dude". Michael started his entrepreneurial journey at 19 years old by building and eventually exiting his first company - all while not knowing much about business. At that point, financing his next venture wasn't an issue - so he decided to create business models that other "regular people" could afford and wouldn't require his clients to pay anything upfront (or much at all).

This approach was, and still is, a wild departure from the traditional online space and now Michael has turned this concept into a multi-7-figure model - from creating the first ever $5/mo Facebook Group with 3500+ members, to offering commission-only sales coaching, to building and selling Facebook Groups for mid to high 5-figures for himself and his clients. Michael is grateful to truly serve his audience in these unique and disruptive ways. And while he's learned a few things over the years, he is dedicated to maintaining his "regular dude" status no matter the level of success he achieves.

Alice Ford

Alice Ford is an award-winning adventure filmmaker, TV host, stunt woman, and sustainability expert. She is highly skilled in teleprompter, interviewing, and acting. This visionary woman brings fun, playful, and happy energy to every project she works on.

With five years of experience in Television hosting, 13 years in brand management, and a decade in managing budget resources and developing market projects, Alice continues to disrupt multiple industries. She has also been performing as a double and stunt rigger and has worked on movies like Transformers, Star Trek, The Purge, and Bad Boys 3.

Taylor Thomas

Taylor Thomas founder of ArbitrageCard has been involved in eCommerce and reselling since 2016.

Eventually he realized that none of the current card resellers were geared specifically toward resellers doing RA, OA, FBA, and Dropshipping.

That's when he decided to create a platform specifically for eCommerce sellers to increase their profit margins and save money on the products they buy. Since every percentage point counts. To date they've done over $23.5MM in gift card sales and saved their customers an estimated +$1,527,500

Victor Valencia

Victor Valencia is the founder of Valencia Media where they help brands, influencers, business owners, and real estate professionals by providing social media content, management, and marketing. Video is currently one of the best ways to market your business. That's why at Valencia Media their goal is to create engaging content that can constantly be used on their social media to save time and energy and focus on other essential areas of their business.

Ryan Peck



Ryan is an organic growth consultant that has years of real-world experience. He has partnered with two Fortune 100 companies and is probably the only person in the world to partner with Jeff Bezos through a cold email.

His degrees, certifications, and awards include Bachelor in Business from BYU-Idaho, Speed of Trust certified, and learned from world-renowned leadership coach Lee Brower.

His work has appeared in Entrepreneur, Jeff Bullas, ABC News, FOX News, CBS, and has been featured on dozens of leadership and business podcasts worldwide as well as the nationally syndicated radio show Take The Lead Radio.

Tracy Coenen

Tracy Coenen, CPA, CFF, is a forensic accountant and fraud investigator with Sequence, Inc. in Milwaukee and Chicago, investigating embezzlement, financial statement fraud, securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, divorce, white collar criminal defense, insurance fraud, and civil litigation matters.

These entrepreneurs are some of the most driven, intelligent, and passionate people shaping the entrepreneurial space. Not only that, but they are also significant and influential leaders who bear a vision for their future.