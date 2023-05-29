Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The franchise business is one of the most lucrative businesses from today's aspect. It is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide, employing millions of people. From food to clothing and hotels to automobiles, no industry is untouched by the ever-expanding existence of franchisees. However, managing a business that needs to open franchisees across the regions is a complicated and daunting task. From the quality of services to consistency and from operations to marketing, every segment needs attention and accuracy to ensure success. This is where the need for robust Franchise Management Software arises.

Franchise Management Software such as BrandWide Integrated Franchise Platform helps boost the brand presence in a multidimensional manner. They help both franchisors and Franchisees boost their respective businesses. BrandWide is the product of Soffront Corporation, the company that pioneered CRM 30 years back. It is credited with launching the first commercial software for Contact Management, Customer Ticketing, and Asset & Defect Tracking Software, all in a single system.

A Franchise Software like BrandWide is imminent to help in ensuring consistency in operation across the franchise network. These types of softwares provide a platform for creating and sharing standard operating procedures, ensuring franchisees operate according to the Franchisor's guidelines to represent their brand consistently. They also provide transparency in the franchise business execution. They allow easy information flow between franchisors and franchisees, which makes them more connected with the brand.

According to experts, "BrandWide is useful in compliance and audits as well. BrandWide help in defining compliance policies, setting up surveys and checklists, and scheduling field visits to the various locations, which are important factors in maintaining high-quality standards and customer trust."

Lead nurturing is another important factor in the franchise business. These softwares provide great support to nurture Franchisor leads as well as customer leads for Franchisees. From tracking leads to improving conversion rates aided by automated follow-ups and detailed data analysis, they do all for you. With the customizing facility, a platform such as BrandWide suits every kind of franchise business.

A top-notch FMS (Franchise Management System) provides real-time data tracking, including sales, revenue per employee, and inventory data, all on one platform. This allows franchisors and franchisees to identify issues and opportunities quickly, and they can adjust their strategies to maximize revenues. Not only this, but it also helps in assessing training and support requirements. All good Franchise platforms include LMS (Learning Management System) used in hosting training material and making it accessible to franchisees through virtual/live training sessions for skill development. This helps them achieve higher efficiency.

With a Franchise CRM, various franchisees can learn how their franchise functions, compare to other franchisees, and more. The owners and managers can then make effective decisions and adapt to help the franchise perform better. FMS platforms like BrandWide also help in royalty management by calculating royalty dues automatically and timely collecting royalties from every unit.

An average businessman spends roughly three and a half hours per day reviewing business emails. One can assume that these email contacts are largely with vendors, franchisors, or customers. He would be able to cut the time spent on such emails using workflow automation. Campaign management is an essential exercise for a franchisor, especially if they are just starting. A tool that can categorize leads and deliver relevant campaigns is very helpful.

So, we see that Franchise Management software like BrandWide ensures 360-degree performance enhancement for the Franchisor and franchisees. These systems are easily integrable with a wide array of productivity tools like accounting systems, calendar e-commerce portals, etc. Data stored on these platforms can be easily exported in popular formats.