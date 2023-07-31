Online businesses in India heavily rely on digital platforms such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Instagram, and eBay for advertising and sales.

Online businesses in India heavily rely on digital platforms such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Instagram, and eBay for advertising and sales. According to an AdEx report, digital advertising is expected to capture 71% of the market, with an incremental ad spend of ₹20,000 crore predicted for 2023.

However, these platforms have limitations, and seller accounts can be suspended for various reasons. For example, on Google Ads it is not allowed to compare your goods to the branded ones and use such words as "knock off," "replica," or "imitation," even if the ad itself is obviously truthful. Also it is not permissible to withhold pricing information, even if your marketing strategy is to connect customers with the sales department first.

Strict platform rules can lead to unreasonable automated account suspension. If one of your accounts is restricted, other connected accounts may also be at risk of closure. Platforms identify connected accounts through similarities in the name and/or physical address, bank card or PayPal account, IP address, device model, and digital identifiers such as cookies. Such identifying characteristics are called the digital fingerprint. Antidetection software is a tool designed to avoid restrictions based on fingerprint detection.

Antidetection Tools to Help Online Businesses

There are many software solutions available for masking users' online identities. While these tools are most commonly used in affiliate marketing, other businesses can also take advantage of them.

Proxy services and VPNs are used to change users' IP addresses. Proxies work by acting as intermediaries between a user's device and the Internet. Proxies are useful both for casual users and businesses:

Bypassing geo-restrictions. This can be very handy if you are trying to access content that is not available in your region. Changing your geolocation can also save you money, as prices can vary for users in different locations. This is especially true for air travel.

Web scraping. It is the process of extracting data from websites. You can scrape data from multiple websites without being blocked or banned by changing the IP address.

Affiliate marketing. It is a popular way to earn money online. By using proxies, you can hide your location and access affiliate programs that might not work in your region, allowing you to earn more money from your marketing efforts.

Antidetect browsers, also known as multi-accounting browsers, enable users to create multiple accounts on social media, forums, e-commerce, and advertising platforms by spoofing their digital fingerprints. With professional browsers like Octo Browser and high-quality proxies, businesses can work with thousands of unique profiles on any device. Each profile represents a separate browser with its own digital fingerprint that cannot be distinguished from that of a real user. This enables businesses to create as many accounts as they need from just a single device.

How to make more profit with antidetection software?

Reach multiple potential target audiences in different locations via social media

Having multiple social media accounts can expand your reach and increase engagement by targeting potential customers based on their location. In a global market, it's important to consider local factors such as languages, time zones, currencies, income levels, and cultural references. Failing to recognize these differences can lead to missed opportunities and reduced revenue.

Creating separate social media accounts for each market ensures that you reach the right people with the right message at the right time.

Increase your inbound links and expand your reach to a wider audience

Backlinks are the links from other websites that direct users to your website. They help search engines understand the authority and relevance of your website. The more inbound links you have from high-quality websites, the better it is for your SEO and online visibility.

Social media backlinks cannot affect SEO directly. It means that search engines like Google do not pass any link equity through those links. But social media links can still have an indirect impact on your website's SEO and online visibility:

Sharing content on social media can increase visibility, drive traffic to your website, and lead to backlinks from other websites.

Search engines may factor in social signals (likes, shares, comments, etc.) when ranking content. A strong social media presence can enhance your content's visibility and search engine rankings.

Active social media and content sharing can build brand awareness and improve search engine rankings over time.

Manage multiple e-commerce platforms

Creating multiple accounts on e-commerce platforms can be a good way to get started. First-time seller accounts are often limited in terms of how many listings they can post and the value of those listings. For example, on Ebay you may be limited to 10 listings and $500 worth of products during your first month on the platform. To avoid these limitations, you can create additional non-linked accounts.

Scale your business . At some point, you may face limitations in managing your online sales within a single account. Non-linked accounts can be used to add unrelated products under different brands.

. At some point, you may face limitations in managing your online sales within a single account. Non-linked accounts can be used to add unrelated products under different brands. Create backup accounts . You need them to keep your business running in case your main account is down or suspended. We will discuss safe ways to create them in another post.

. You need them to keep your business running in case your main account is down or suspended. We will discuss safe ways to create them in another post. Safely run your business on multiple devices . You risk obvious complications if you frequently log into your account from different locations and devices without using a reliable multi-accounting browser.

. You risk obvious complications if you frequently log into your account from different locations and devices without using a reliable multi-accounting browser. Run A/B testing of different marketing tactics.

Online anonymity software can help businesses expand their reach and avoid limitations imposed by e-commerce and advertising platforms. Antidetection software like Octo Browser can help businesses reach multiple target audiences, increase inbound links, and securely and reliably manage multiple e-commerce platforms. Proxy services and antidetect browsers can mask users' online identities and create unique profiles with their own digital fingerprints.