Sponsored Content

Introducing Limited Edition Hardware Wallets With Branded Design From B2BinPay And Ledger B2BinPay is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Ledger, the global platform for digital assets.

By Nishant Sinha

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The wallet's design offers an optimized cryptocurrency processing system and will be a great addition to any crypto enthusiast's arsenal.

B2BinPay is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Ledger, the global platform for digital assets. This exclusive partnership allows clients to claim a custom Ledger Nano X, featuring the B2BinPay logo on the device.

The wallet's design offers an optimized cryptocurrency processing system and will be a great addition to any crypto enthusiast's arsenal.

As a show of appreciation for their support, B2BinPay will be offering branded Ledgers to new merchants, enterprise clients who sign up to use their services, and existing loyal customers.

B2BinPay will grant them access to unique promo codes enabling them to claim their hardware wallets. By entering these codes on Ledger's dedicated collaboration page, individuals can secure their special devices, with only 1000 units available - making this a truly rare and highly sought-after opportunity.

Why Ledger?

Ledger's multicurrency devices have earned a trusted reputation for providing secure storage of private keys for cryptocurrencies, protecting users from potential hacks, simplifying asset management, and ensuring complete transparency in transactions.

Partnership with Ledger has enabled B2BinPay to bring its clients the ultimate cryptocurrency storage solutions, enabling them to diversify their portfolios securely and manage their assets effectively.

More About B2BinPay

B2BinPay is an integrated crypto payment platform that allows businesses to securely send, receive, convert, and cost-effectively accept cryptocurrencies. Supporting all major cryptocurrencies, the firm allows users to consolidate them into their preferred format: fiat, coin, or stablecoin.

By partnering with Ledger, B2BinPay is furthering its commitment to providing effective and reliable crypto asset management solutions that can meet client's needs and stay on top of the burgeoning FinTech industry.

Wavy Line

Related Topics

Lifestyle Collaborating

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneurs

Shashank Kumar: The Agri Revolutionary

Contrary to popular belief, coming from small town has proved to be advantageous for Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) agritech platform. However, he feels challenges to grow the business has changed over the years.

By Priya Kapoor