B2BinPay is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Ledger, the global platform for digital assets. This exclusive partnership allows clients to claim a custom Ledger Nano X, featuring the B2BinPay logo on the device.

The wallet's design offers an optimized cryptocurrency processing system and will be a great addition to any crypto enthusiast's arsenal.

As a show of appreciation for their support, B2BinPay will be offering branded Ledgers to new merchants, enterprise clients who sign up to use their services, and existing loyal customers.

B2BinPay will grant them access to unique promo codes enabling them to claim their hardware wallets. By entering these codes on Ledger's dedicated collaboration page, individuals can secure their special devices, with only 1000 units available - making this a truly rare and highly sought-after opportunity.

Why Ledger?

Ledger's multicurrency devices have earned a trusted reputation for providing secure storage of private keys for cryptocurrencies, protecting users from potential hacks, simplifying asset management, and ensuring complete transparency in transactions.

Partnership with Ledger has enabled B2BinPay to bring its clients the ultimate cryptocurrency storage solutions, enabling them to diversify their portfolios securely and manage their assets effectively.

More About B2BinPay

B2BinPay is an integrated crypto payment platform that allows businesses to securely send, receive, convert, and cost-effectively accept cryptocurrencies. Supporting all major cryptocurrencies, the firm allows users to consolidate them into their preferred format: fiat, coin, or stablecoin.

By partnering with Ledger, B2BinPay is furthering its commitment to providing effective and reliable crypto asset management solutions that can meet client's needs and stay on top of the burgeoning FinTech industry.