A masterpiece jotted down by Tim Ferriss in 2007, The 4-Hour Work Week is a cathartic, transformative book for its readers. Freeing yourself from the shackles of a corporate job is not easy. It can take ages to break the dependency chain for monthly income. No matter how far you go, you remain a corporate slave.



Will Tang, a travel enthusiast, influencer, and chief of Going Awesome Places, says he found his life's meaning and true purpose after reading the book, and he succeeded in breaking the vicious cycle of corporate life. "I started this business because I was burnt out from my work as a consultant at a software company. Without a job lined up, I quit my job with a plan to travel around Asia that summer of 2012." And that was the game changer.

Destined for greatness, Will says he quit his engineering job when he learned how it was not serving his soul. For him, travel remained the ultimate source of joy and peace, and thus he decided to make a living out of it.



The compelling words of Tim Ferriss cast a spell on Will Tang and enabled him to realize the ultimate truth about life; 'life asks for effectiveness, not efficiency.' These terms may seem synonymous but actually have distinct meanings. A person pursuing competency may make slower progress, but his success rate would be higher than that of someone seeking efficiency.



Paying tribute to the life-changing words of the author, Will does not hesitate to admit that that book played a significant role in helping him discover himself and aiding his escape from the corporate wheel. His transformational story is indeed a source of inspiration for many.