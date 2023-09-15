As a significant supplier of liquidity, B2Prime is committed to consistently improving on its foundation and exceeding customer demands.

As a significant supplier of liquidity, B2Prime is committed to consistently improving on its foundation and exceeding customer demands. Their most recent quality update includes enhanced regulatory compliance, more liquidity choices, and improved client leverage. B2Prime has unveiled a new version of its website along with these essential strategic updates. Let's take a closer look at B2Prime's most recent update.

Upgraded Compliance with Regulations

Strict regulatory compliance is essential for B2Prime to maintain honest and transparent client relationships. They have strengthened the regulatory framework by adding several new jurisdictions to underscore their dedication to compliance.

B2Prime Cyprus (CySec)

Institutional players and enterprise clients in the European region can now utilise the liquidity services of B2Prime Cyprus. Brokers in Europe can enjoy a wide range of crypto CFD pairings in addition to other high-level CFD mechanisms like NDFs and natural gas. Customers from several third-world nations, including Malaysia, the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, and Vietnam, can also be served by B2Prime's Cyprus office. You can find the full list of supported nations here.

B2Prime Mauritius (FSC Mauritius)

The institutional and corporate clients outside the European region can utilise the liquidity services of B2Prime Mauritius. Fiat (EUR/USD) and digital currencies (major coins and stablecoins) are now supported for deposits and withdrawals on high-level crypto platforms like OneZero and Prime XM. Clients can deposit virtual currencies on Mauritius as well for first settlements. Brokers will also have access to various high-level crypto mechanisms, such as crypto CFDs, NDF CFDs, and other CFD assets.

Brokers searching for fully regulated, open, and transparent liquidity providers outside the European region can partner with the B2Prime Mauritius branch.

B2Prime Cyprus (CySec) and B2Prime Mauritius (FSC Mauritius) are accessed through B2Prime's main website, allowing clients to analyse and choose the best option for their specific location and business needs.

Additional Liquidity Options

B2Prime has expanded the range of multi-asset liquidity services accessible through a customer margin account. The 24/7 streaming liquidity for 93 cryptocurrency CFD pairings is the standout feature of the latest update.

The liquidity services can be obtained through high-level platforms like OneZero and PXM using the FIX API protocol. B2Prime now accommodates a 10% margin on all popular crypto pairings, offering outstanding trading freedom for brokers in Europe and numerous third-world countries.

Here's the exhaustive list of B2Prime's liquidity propositions:

B2Prime's latest update introduced a rare product on the liquidity market - NDFs as CFDs. Thus, B2Prime now features one of the most profound and comprehensive liquidity packages throughout the European market.

In addition, B2Prime's liquidity portfolio now features ten crypto CFD mechanisms with lower margin requirements, substantially reducing the initial capital needed to acquire trading positions. Moreover, B2Prime's aggregation methodology guarantees that the spreads and commissions presented on the platform are the best available options on the market.

Overhauled Distribution Strategy

The scale, scope and quality of B2Prime's liquidity services require cutting-edge technology. That is why B2Prime has partnered with OneZero and Prime XM to power up its platform with top-of-the-line distribution and connectivity solutions. Plus, any solution that connects to the FIX API protocol can be enhanced with B2Prime's liquidity.

Bridge Gateways for MT5 and a Bridge Plugin for MT4 are now available to clients using the MetaTrader platform. Both versions of MetaTrader are accessible to clients through native OneZero/PXM solutions or Hub-to-Hub connections.

Moreover, B2Prime is currently connected with several cutting-edge partner platforms, such as cTrader, Centroid HUB, T4B Trading engine, YourBurse Hub, and FxQubic. Clients may operate a prime margin account on the first day after onboarding, gaining the whitelisting of IP addresses and access to all tradable pairs.

Decreased Margin Requirements For Brokers

B2Prime's affordable and fair margin requirements have attracted broker clients across the globe. With the latest update, B2Prime continues to set accessible margin terms for its customers.

Here's what you can expect:

Prime Margin Account setup: Free of charge.

The monthly minimum liquidity fee is $1,000 (includes one FIX API connector or Hub to Hub connector).

Optional MT Gateway/Bridge monthly fee: $1,000.

Minimum account deposit: $10,000, which can be used for trading.

The fees mentioned above will be offset by a monthly USD/EUR commission based on the amount of transactions.

To learn more about B2Prime's commissions, submit a request here.

Notable Website Updates for B2Prime

The new B2Prime website version is easier to navigate and interact with, letting users engage with the platform freely and conveniently. To improve the overall user experience, the following changes were made:

Visual Air Reduction - The B2Prime website is now more organised and less crowded, with fewer unnecessary tabs and visual distractions.

- The B2Prime website is now more organised and less crowded, with fewer unnecessary tabs and visual distractions. Compact Blocks - The vital information is now succinctly displayed on optimised website blocks.

- The vital information is now succinctly displayed on optimised website blocks. Location-Based Redirection - To give users a more customised experience, the website automatically redirects visitors based on their geographic region.

- To give users a more customised experience, the website automatically redirects visitors based on their geographic region. Header & Footer Revamp - Users can move conveniently around the different website sections thanks to updated header and footer parts.

Together, the above-outlined changes create a catalysed user experience for B2Prime users.

A New and Improved Version of B2Prime

With extended compliance, 93 CFD products available 24/7 and a highly competitive 10% leverage, B2Prime has cemented its reputation as a tier-1 regulated liquidity provider. The user experience improvements make B2Prime's platform easy and seamless to navigate.

Are you curious to learn more? At the IFX Cyprus Expo, B2Prime will highlight its updates and additions while further discussing its improved features and services.