The list of 12 best prop trading firms is designed to be easy to read and focuses on the main factors that traders should consider when evaluating the best prop firms

This article provides an overview of the best prop trading firms in the market today. With a plethora of proprietary trading firms available, it can be a daunting task for traders to identify the best prop firms to advance their trading career. Therefore, this article aims to highlight the benefits of prop trading firms and provide a concise list of the leading proprietary trading firms.

The list of 12 best prop trading firms is designed to be easy to read and focuses on the main factors that traders should consider when evaluating the best prop firms. Each firm offers unique perks and opportunities to showcase trading capabilities in various markets. Whether you are new to the world of prop trading or an experienced trader, this article provides valuable insights to help traders make informed decisions.

#1 – Funder Trading

Funder Trading is a prop trading firm that offers stock & and options funding plus coaching to every trader who signs up. It is located in the United States and allows traders to trade stocks or options. Funder Trading claims the top position in the best proprietary trading firm rankings due to its user-centric strategy for traders.

Location:

United States

What Can You Trade:

Stocks & Options

Profit Share:

100% Up To $6,000 then 80/20

Highlights:

Exclusive Source for Options Funding: The only prop firm that allows both stocks AND options funding without the prerequisites of certifications or initial trading investment. A unique offering indeed.

Emphasis on Learning & Client Assistance: All enrolled members enjoy complimentary live coaching sessions and an educational curriculum tailored to help them ace the challenge. Funder boasts of its prompt, US-based customer service.

Best For Beginner Traders: Funder solely zeroes in on stocks & options, the two asset types most traders are acquainted with.

Summary:

Funder Trading captures the top spot in our proprietary trading firm review, credited to its trader-focused strategy. Those who've dabbled with different prop trading entities can vouch for their inherent complexity. Many prop trading firms often fall short in areas like customer assistance, intricacy, and educational resources. These constitute some of the recurrent issues with prop trading. Funder Trading's platform is crafted keeping in mind the typical trader and is backed by an ensemble of seasoned traders.

What sets Funder Trading apart is its exclusivity in offering options funding without the need for certifications or an initial capital outlay. Given the surge in the trend of options trading recently, this stands out as a significant feature.

Funder Trading's approach towards its members is refreshingly distinctive. Each trader who registers is treated to both, funding opportunities and comprehensive coaching. The rationale? A bulk of traders require guidance and education to effectively navigate the challenge and secure funding. Recognizing this, Funder Trading generously offers live coaching sessions coupled with an extensive educational toolkit to every member.

If one had to pick the best choice in the prop trading realm to vouch for, Funder Trading would undoubtedly be our top choice.

Pros:

Singular prop firm that allows options funding without any certification or initial investment requirements.

Strong emphasis on education and client support to facilitate traders in their funding endeavors.

Situated in the US, making it a safer choice in comparison to many other prop firms.

Profit structure allows traders to retain the entirety of their earnings up to $6,000, followed by an 80/20 distribution.

Cons:

Entry to Funder Trading is not guaranteed; potential traders must undergo an application process for selection.

#2 - Topstep

Topstep is very well known and reputable prop trading platform. However, it falls to #2 in our rankings due to its limited focus on forex and futures prop trading, along with the additional charge for coaching.

Location:

United States

What Can You Trade:

Futures and Forex

Profit Share:

80/20

Highlights:

Comprehensive Evaluation – The evaluation period at Topstep is designed to help traders prove their trading skills and risk management abilities. It consists of a Trading Combine and a Funded Account stage, ensuring that only skilled traders make it through to trade the funded capital.

Education & Performance Coaching – Although most of this is an additional charge, Topstep provides a plethora of educational resources on their trading platform to help traders improve their trading skills. Additionally, they offer performance coaching services to provide personalized advice and strategies for traders.

Community Support – Topstep has a strong community of traders who support each other through forums and social media groups. This community helps traders to share experiences, strategies, and get support from fellow traders.

Summary:

Topstep secures the #2 spot on our list due to its robust screening and the opportunity it provides to start trading a funded prop trading account without risking personal capital. The two-phase evaluation, consisting of a Trading Combine and a Funded Account stage, is rigorous but fair, ensuring that only skilled traders are able to access the funded capital for this trading pit.

Although most of this is an additional charge, one notable highlight of Topstep is its focus on education and performance coaching. Traders have access to a wealth of educational resources to improve your trading experience. Additionally, the performance coaching services provide personalized advice to help traders develop strategies and manage risks effectively.

Pros:

Offers a fair and comprehensive assessment to prove your trading skills and access a funded account

A strong focus on education and performance coaching to help traders improve their skills

Supportive community of traders to share experiences and strategies

Cons:

Only trading in Futures and Forex trading available, limiting options for traders interested in other asset classes

The qualifying can be challenging and may not be suitable for complete beginners

Coaching is an additional charge, unlike Funder Trading where it is included

#3 - SurgeTrader

SurgeTrader is a newer player in the prop trading space, offering some unique features. However, it falls to #3 on our list due to its heavy focus on Forex trading. While some consider it one of the best Forex prop trading firms, overall reviews for it aren't as stellar as one would hope.

Location

SurgeTrader is located in the United States.

What Can You Trade

SurgeTrader mainly focuses on Forex and commodities trading.

Profit Share

The initial profit share offered by SurgeTrader is 75/25.

Highlights

One-Stage "Audition"

Unlike many prop trading firms that have multi-step assessments, SurgeTrader employs a one-stage "audition" method, which reduces the hurdles to get funded. This is especially beneficial for traders who prefer a straightforward screening process to access funded accounts.

Broad Asset Coverage

SurgeTrader supports a wide range of trading software beyond individual stocks. They allow trading in various markets and trading methods, including news trading, algorithmic trading, and hedging, among other benefits of prop trading.

Flexible Trading Strategies

Traders are allowed to use whatever strategies they deem necessary to succeed, with no minimum trading days requirement. This flexibility is a significant advantage for traders with varying trading types and risk management preferences.

Summary

SurgeTrader provides a simplified pathway to get funded, distinguishing its trading platform with lenient policies and a vast coverage of trading instruments. Its one-stage audition and flexible trading rules are well-received by the trading community, offering a conducive environment for basic and advanced trading methods. The platform's profit split of up to 90% is among the attractive features that draw traders to SurgeTrader.

Pros

Simplified evaluation with a one-stage audition

Wide asset coverage providing diverse trading opportunities

Flexibility in trading methods with no minimum trading days requirement

Cons

Lack of clarity on the exact range of tradable assets

No futures or options trading available

High commission cost

75% default profit payout, with up to 90% requiring an additional fee

No refunds offered

Overall, SurgeTrader offers a unique approach to prop trading with its one-stage audition process and flexible trading strategies. While it may not be the best option for traders looking to trade futures or options, it provides a conducive environment for basic and advanced trading methods.

#4 - FTMO

FTMO is a Forex prop firm located in Prague, Czech Republic. It offers funding for traders who pass its rigorous evaluation program, which includes the FTMO Challenge and Verification stage. The firm has an international focus and is highly rated for traders outside of the US.

Location

FTMO is based in Prague, Czech Republic.

What Can You Trade

FTMO traders can trade Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Profit Share

The profit share for FTMO starts at 80/20.

Highlights

FTMO's evaluation system is meticulous yet fair, ensuring that only skilled traders gain access to its funded accounts. The firm provides a supportive trading environment with ample educational resources, trading tools, and a community of traders. Traders who consistently succeed have the opportunity to manage increased capital, thereby heightening their profit potential.

Summary

FTMO is a highly reputable prop trading firm that focuses on nurturing skilled traders. Its evaluation system is rigorous but fair, ensuring that only deserving candidates have access to funding. The firm's commitment to fostering a conducive and rewarding trading ecosystem for its traders is evidenced by its standing as an award-winning prop trading firm.

Pros

Meticulous evaluation system to ensure only skilled traders gain access to funded accounts.

Supportive trading environment with ample educational resources and community engagement.

Opportunity to scale and manage more capital with consistent success.

Cons

The qualifying process can be challenging and not suitable for traders who are unwilling to adhere to the firm's trading rules.

Limited to Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, which might not appeal to traders interested in other asset classes such as stocks and derivatives.

The fee range for the trading challenges may be a barrier for some traders, especially beginners.

Not a US-based company.

Overall, FTMO offers a robust evaluation system and a supportive trading environment for skilled traders. Its focus on Forex and commodities may not appeal to all traders, but for those interested in these asset classes, FTMO is a highly reputable prop trading firm worth considering.

#5 – Funded Next

Funded Next is a reputable prop trading firm that specializes in forex trading, having launched in March 2022. It offers a generous profit-sharing model, personalized service, and a strong community, making it an attractive platform for both novice and seasoned forex traders.

Main Office

Funded Next has its main offices in UAE, USA, UK, and Bangladesh.

What Can You Trade

Funded Next focuses exclusively on forex trading.

Profit Share

Funded Next offers a profit-sharing model that starts at 75/15.

Highlights

Vast Capital Access – Funded Next offers traders the opportunity to access up to $4 million in capital, starting with amounts up to $200,000 and scaling up upon demonstrating trading proficiency and meeting targets.

Diverse Funding Models – With four distinct funding models, including Two-step Stellar, One-step Stellar, Evaluation, and Express, traders have multiple pathways to accessing funded accounts. This flexibility allows traders to choose a model that aligns with their trading abilities and goals.

Strong Community and Educational Resources – Funded Next fosters a vibrant community on Discord, where traders can exchange ideas and learn from each other. Additionally, the firm provides educational resources, news updates, podcasts, and more, creating a conducive environment for learning and growth.

Pros

Access to substantial capital, scaling up to $4 million.

Diverse funding models providing multiple pathways to funded accounts.

Strong community and educational resources for continuous learning and interaction.

Cons

Limited to forex trading, which might not appeal to traders interested in other asset classes.

The firm is relatively new, which might concern some traders looking for long-established prop firms.

Only provides integration with MetaTrader, which may be a limitation for traders accustomed to other trading platforms.

Not a US based company.

Overall, Funded Next is a compelling choice for forex prop traders worldwide, offering generous funding, diverse funding models, and a strong community and educational resources. However, traders interested in other asset classes or those who prefer established prop firms may want to consider other options.

#6 - Apex Trader Funding

Apex Trader Funding is a prop trading firm headquartered in the United States that primarily attracts novice futures traders. They offer a variety of funded trading programs that cater to different trading styles and preferences. With an 80/20 profit share ratio, Apex Trader Funding provides a straightforward path to live trading accounts through a structured evaluation process.

One of the standout features of Apex Trader Funding is their robust educational platform, which places a strong emphasis on education to nurture aspiring traders. They offer several resources and a community to help traders develop their skills and knowledge. Additionally, Apex Trader Funding offers a range of funded prop trading programs that cater to different trading styles and preferences.

While Apex Trader Funding primarily focuses on futures trading, they offer a variety of evaluation options that allow traders to progress to live trading accounts. This makes them a compelling choice for those looking to enter the world of futures trading.

Prospective traders should be aware that Apex Trader Funding's valuation process may be challenging for some traders. Additionally, the firm's focus on futures trading may not cater to traders interested in other asset classes.

Overall, Apex Trader Funding is a notable firm in the prop trading domain that provides a user-friendly approach to live trading. Their strong emphasis on education and variety of funded trading programs make them a compelling choice for novice futures traders.

#7 - Top Tier Trader

Top Tier Trader is a prop trading firm that offers funded trading opportunities to traders of all levels. They provide a structured educational pathway to ensure that traders have the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in the trading world. Additionally, they offer ongoing support to help traders navigate the trading landscape and refine their strategies.

Top Tier Trader is located in the United States and offers traders the opportunity to trade various assets. Their profit share ratio is set at 75/25, which means that traders can retain a significant portion of their earnings.

One of the main highlights of Top Tier Trader is their funded trading opportunities. They provide funding to both new and experienced traders, allowing them to trade with real capital without risking their own money. This provides traders with a valuable opportunity to gain experience and refine their trading strategies.

Another highlight of Top Tier Trader is their structured educational pathway. They offer a range of educational resources, including courses, webinars, and mentoring programs, to help traders improve their knowledge and skills. This ensures that traders have the necessary foundation to succeed in the trading world.

Top Tier Trader also offers ongoing support to help traders navigate the trading landscape. They provide traders with access to experienced mentors who can offer guidance and advice on trading strategies. This ensures that traders are continually improving and developing healthier trading habits.

While Top Tier Trader is a versatile prop trading firm, offering traders the opportunity to trade various assets, their profit share ratio may be less favorable compared to other prop trading firms. Additionally, the range of tradable assets could be limited compared to larger prop trading firms.

In summary, Top Tier Trader is an excellent choice for traders looking to develop and excel in the trading world. They provide funded trading opportunities, a structured educational pathway, and ongoing support to help traders navigate the trading landscape and refine their strategies.

#8 - Trade the Pool

Trade the Pool is a US-based proprietary trading firm that specializes in equities trading. The firm provides a variety of trading approaches and strategies to its traders, aiming to offer a platform where traders can find the strategies that work best for them. Trade the Pool offers a supportive environment for traders to explore and hone their skills in equities trading.

The firm's specialization in equities provides a focused platform for stock traders. Trade the Pool offers a diverse range of styles and strategies, catering to different trader preferences. The firm's profit share ratio is 80/20.

Trade the Pool's emphasis on specialization in equities and the availability of multiple trading styles and strategies make it an excellent choice for those interested in excelling in the world of stock trading. However, its specialization in stocks may not appeal to traders interested in other asset classes.

Trade the Pool lacks a structured educational program compared to other prop trading firms. While the firm offers coaching to its traders, it may not be as comprehensive as other firms' educational programs.

Overall, Trade the Pool is an excellent choice for traders interested in equities trading. The firm's focus on specialization in equities and the availability of multiple trading styles and strategies make it a great platform for stock traders. However, traders interested in other asset classes may need to look elsewhere.

#9 – The 5ers

The 5ers is a proprietary trading firm based in Israel, known for its unique funding model that caters to both novice and experienced traders interested in Forex, indices, and metal trading. The firm offers a distinct funding approach that provides the necessary capital and support for traders to engage in a broad range of trading activities.

The 5ers offers a profit-sharing arrangement with a 50/50 ratio. The firm provides diverse trading opportunities in Forex, indices, and metals, offering a range of trading opportunities to traders. The unique funding model provides the necessary capital for trading, making it an attractive option for traders looking to start their trading journey.

However, the profit-sharing ratio may be less favorable compared to other prop trading firms. Additionally, The 5ers is limited to Forex, indices, and metal trading, which may not cater to traders interested in other asset classes.

Overall, The 5ers is a reputable proprietary trading firm that offers a unique funding model and diverse trading opportunities in Forex, indices, and metals. Traders interested in these asset classes may find The 5ers to be an attractive option for their trading needs.

#10 – FXIFY

FXIFY is a prop trading firm based in the United Kingdom that caters to experienced traders. The firm offers competitive profit splits that can go up to 90%, which enhances the earning potential of traders. FXIFY provides a variety of trading opportunities across different financial markets to maximize the trading potential of experienced traders.

FXIFY's profit share ratio starts at 70/30, which is a standard ratio in the industry. The firm offers a diverse array of trading opportunities that span across various financial markets, which makes it an appealing choice for seasoned traders seeking a supportive environment to refine their trading strategies while maximizing their profit potential.

One of the key highlights of FXIFY is its competitive profit splits, which enhance the earning potential of traders. The firm also provides a range of trading opportunities in various financial markets. However, FXIFY may not be suitable for beginner traders due to a lack of structured educational support. Additionally, the profit share ratio may be less favorable compared to other prop trading firms.

Overall, FXIFY is a prop trading firm that caters to experienced traders seeking to maximize their trading potential and profit potential. The firm offers a variety of trading opportunities across different financial markets and provides competitive profit splits to enhance the earning potential of traders.

#11 - OneUp Trader

OneUp Trader is a reputable prop trading firm that offers traders the opportunity to trade a funded account without risking personal capital. Based in the United States, OneUp Trader focuses primarily on futures trading. They offer a profit share of 80/20, which means traders keep 80% of their profits while the firm retains 20%.

OneUp Trader's evaluation process is designed to be straightforward, allowing traders to showcase their skills and progress to a funded account. The firm also prides itself on having a supportive trading community where traders can share experiences, learn from each other, and improve their trading strategies. They offer a diverse range of trading scenarios to cater to different trading styles and strategies.

While OneUp Trader has many pros, such as a straightforward evaluation process that facilitates a smooth transition to a funded account, and a supportive trading community that provides a platform for learning and sharing experiences, there are some cons to consider. For example, the firm's focus on futures trading may not cater to traders interested in other asset classes. Additionally, the evaluation process, while straightforward, may still pose a challenge for complete beginners.

Overall, OneUp Trader secures a notable position in the prop trading space with its straightforward evaluation process and supportive community. It is a viable option for traders looking to improve their skills and earn while trading.

#12 – FX2 Funding

FX2 Funding is a prop trading firm that focuses on providing funding to undercapitalized traders to help them excel in their trading endeavors. The company is located in the United States and specializes in Forex trading. With a profit share ratio of 80/20, traders can retain a good portion of their earnings, making it an appealing choice for those looking to enhance their earning potential.

One of the key highlights of FX2 Funding is their competitive profit splits, which enable traders to keep a significant portion of their earnings. Additionally, the firm has a simplified evaluation process that streamlines the vetting process and enables traders to advance to live accounts swiftly. This makes their program an appealing choice for those looking for a rapid transition to live trading.

While FX2 Funding is limited to Forex trading, it offers a streamlined evaluation process that accelerates the transition to live trading. However, the lack of extensive educational resources compared to other prop firms may be a downside for some traders.

In summary, FX2 Funding is a prop trading firm that provides undercapitalized traders with the necessary funding to thrive in their trading endeavors. With competitive profit splits and a simplified evaluation process, traders can advance to live accounts swiftly and retain a good portion of their earnings.

Conclusion

In summary, the top proprietary trading firms can be categorized based on their strengths and target audience. Funder Trading stands out as the best overall firm, with expertise in both stocks and futures. It also caters well to beginners. For non-US traders, FTMO is the top choice. Topstep is the go-to for futures trading.

