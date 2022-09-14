Guide To Buy YouTube Subscribers: The Most Critical And Deadly Decision

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You launched your very first channel on the most popular video-sharing platform, YouTube. Now, it is time to be concerned about your subscribers, which is the most important factor to grow your YouTube channel. So, where to find natural subscribers, and how to be sure that the fake accounts will not balloon your YouTube account?

Handout

Thanks to technological developments, there's a solution. There are now different useful software and digital services that digital creators can use to grow their channels before they get frustrated and give up on their aspirations of being content creators. For YouTube, growth services come into the stage as a provider of YouTube channel subscribers, views and likes.

These services can be a great investment if you are serious about growing your YouTube channel. But, there are crucial things to keep in mind when you buy YouTube subscribers. In this blog post, we'll be analyzing every important detail that concerns buying YouTube subscribers.

Top 3 Titbit Service to Buy YouTube Subscribers: An In & Out Analysis

As you know will be informed the negative effects of having fake subscribers in the following parts, it is now time to have the real ones from these 3 perfectly fine services that I tested for you by myself. Here are my notes on Views4You, YTNotics, and Extpart.

Views4You

One of the industry's best and most reliable YouTube subscribers source is Views4You, as its statistics also prove the claim. So, I checked the value just to be sure and bought YouTube subscribers before adding the service to my approval list.

They offer various packages of subscribers, likes, and views with free trials. They believe that if anyone wants to use the service, before deciding to buy anything, they should do a test run. So, I tested the service with their free subscribers trial. I had an excellent customer support experience, after which I sat back to observe what kind of value they would provide to my YouTube channel.

As I waited, all I could think was, "will it be good, or am I being hacked by the service?"

In the end, I actually had quite a good experience. The real users that were added to my channel came from recommended videos. They're also really active YouTube subscribers that I can even engage with! Of course, within a short time, I bought more organic YouTube subscribers with secured payment from Views4You. I also tracked my order status while enjoying the extensive blog section on the website. A few other tools that Views4You offers for free is a YouTube money calculator and a Thumbnail downloader tool. One more thing I enjoyed when using the service, was that they offered me a refill and refund guarantee if I ever needed one — for instance if I lost some of the subscribers they sent to my account.

With the help of Views4You, I'll soon have enough new subscribers to be able to apply to the YouTube Partner Program, and start earning money from my channel!

YTNotics

YTNotics is a professional service that helps you to increase your YouTube channel's genuine subscribers with 100% organic methods. Plus, they were awarded the "Cheapest Subscriber Selling Platform" in 2022. I can say that they are one of the few companies that are trying to provide what they claim to offer — cheap packages. It is definitely a place that proves the "customer satisfaction first" principle and does not simply focus on the "buy YouTube subscribers and leave" custom.

Don't worry, I again tested the "thousand subscribers" package of the YTNotics YouTube subscriber service, as their motto suggests ", see all the difference with the permanent subscribers". So, yes, I gained organic subscribers within minutes, and even for a price that is low enough to buy chewing gum. What this meant for me, is that I no longer have to spend any more time thinking about how or where to purchase YouTube subscribers that are suitable for my budget.

Besides, these real and active subscribers are so satisfactory that when I posted a video on YouTube that is trending in my niche for two days! You could say that it was one of the most defining moments of my YouTube experience.

Extpart

Buying real YouTube subscribers has never been this easy before Extpart. They offer very good service with a functional customer support team. Once I reached the website, the chat button popped up, so I talked with them. They even informed me about the ways to gain more YouTube subscribers and find active YouTube users to engage with their tips, and I included some of them in this blog post if anyone is interested.

When I clicked on the Buy Subscribers page, I saw how clear it is to proceed with the payment. You can choose how many subscriber counts you want, their type in terms of organic subscribers or high-quality subscribers, and also their target demographics in line with your niche interest. After I bought a thousand subscribers from Extpart, my social media accounts were even affected positively. Plus, as I examined the process, the YouTube algorithm did not seem to detect my actions. So, yes, based on my experience with them, I definitely recommend Extpart as a service that sells real YouTube subscribers for channel owners.

What Are the 5 Crucial Mistakes Made While Buying YouTube Subscribers?

Of course, you may not be so lucky if you did not buy YouTube subscribers from such places as Views4You. So, I listed some crucial points that you need to pay so you don't to make any mistakes when you decide to increase your YouTube channel's reach and popularity by purchasing subscribers.

1. Not Checking the Refund and Replacement Policy

One of the most important things to check before buying YouTube subscribers is the refund and replacement policy of the service you will use. There are a lot of scammers out there who are trying to take your money without providing the service they promise. So, always make sure that you will be able to get your money back if the service you purchased does not deliver what they promise.

2. Not Checking the Reviews

Another mistake that a lot of people make when to buy YouTube subscribers is not checking the reviews of the service before purchasing. You can easily find the reviews of service by doing a simple Google search. There are a lot of YouTube channels and blogs that provide honest reviews of different YouTube subscriber services. So, make sure to do your research before purchasing.

3. Not Checking the Customer Support

Again you need to check the customer support of the service you will use before buying YouTube subscribers. There are a lot of services that do not have a good customer support system. So, if you encounter any problems while using the service, you will not be able to get any help from them.

4. Not Checking the Quality of the Subscribers

Another one is that a lot of people make is not checking the quality of the subscribers they are buying. There are a lot of services that sell fake and inactive YouTube subscribers. These subscribers will not be able to help you grow your channel. So, make sure to check the quality of the subscribers before purchasing. You can try free trials and buy fewer subscribers than you actually need to test it.

5. Not Checking the Prices

The last mistake that I want to add, is not checking the prices of the different YouTube subscriber services. There are a lot of services that charge way too much for their services. So, make sure to compare the prices of different services before purchasing.

Seven Fatal Results to Face When You Buy YouTube Subscribers from Suspicious Services & 10 Notable Reasons to Buy Them From Authoritarian Sites

Users always think buying something to boost something would be the best solution possible. This is materialist reasoning that influences people's actions. This is also the case in the digital development process of content creators, and of course, a pertinent thing on YouTube. YouTube channel owners tend to seek the assistance of social media marketing services. They either buy YouTube services or get them for free if want more subscribers. However, there is a huge problem behind these services if users do not act wisely.

The primary reason not to buy YouTube subscribers is that it violates YouTube's Community Guidelines. YouTube doesn't allow anyone to buy or sell YouTube accounts, channels, or videos. If you're caught doing any of these activities, your channel will be immediately terminated without any prior notice. So, there is a huge risk in buying YouTube subscribers. Another reason is, most of the time, you will end up with fake subscribers. These are nothing but bot accounts that are created by computer software. You will be paying for nothing but a group of fake accounts that don't engage with your channel content. As a result, your channel's engagement rate will be low which is not good for the YouTube algorithm and your channel's ranking. Moreover, you will be considered as a cheater by the YouTube community, and it is highly unlikely that you will get any organic subscribers or viewers after that. It's not worth taking the risk of your YouTube channel being terminated or disliked by the YouTube community.

I can sincerely say that these results are usually inevitable, but not be the case if you buy YouTube subscribers from Views4You, and the other two as I tested. It's an amazing thing to say, these YouTube services really provide the organic, cheapest, ns the most active subscribers ever. Now, what I'm going to talk about will set your mind at ease, and guide you as you buy subscribers

The best way to have authentic YouTube subscribers is to buy YouTube subscribers from a safe and professional YouTube subscribers service that abides by YouTube's guidelines and does not violate any of the rules. Having high-quality YouTube subscribers from decent places will keep you risk-free.. The only way to get high-quality subscribers engagement rates is to have a lot of subscribers. Getting a target audience in an organic and safe way will put your channel and quality content in high ranks. YouTube channels require authentic YouTube subscribers, so you need to have as many as you can get. YouTube videos need channel subscribers to be watched, and if you don't have any, it will be pretty difficult to get any views later. As we all know, YouTube is a platform that works on algorithms and engagement rates. The more subscribers you have, the more your videos will be recommended to new viewers, and the more likely they are to subscribe to your channel. Did you know? A single subscriber is worth a lot more than 1000 views. This is because YouTube considers a subscriber as someone who is interested in your content and wants to see more of it. On the other hand, someone who just watches your videos without subscribing is not considered engaged with your channel in general, and it does not look good when it reflects on the algorithm. YouTube cares a lot about the watch time of your videos. The longer someone watches your video, the more YouTube will consider your video interesting and engaging. Therefore, your video is more likely to be recommended to others. However, if you have a lot of views but low engagement rates, YouTube will think that your videos are not interesting and will stop recommending them.

Sorry to say, but there are only a few YouTube subscribers providers which do the finding organic users thing out of all the subscribers services, as I tested the others before. To make sure you're not having fake subscribers, you better buy real YouTube subscribers from these 3 services above.

Five Favored Ways to Increase YouTube Subscriber Count Without Purchasing Them

There are other ways to increase your YouTube channel's reach and popularity. If you still consider buying YouTube subscribers at the first place, it would be the best way to approach a YouTube channel's popularity. It goes without saying that the other methods take more time and effort, but they are sure worth it if you are looking for long-term results.

1. Improve the Quality of Your Videos

One of the best ways to increase your YouTube channel's reach is by improving the quality of your videos. You need to make sure that your videos are informative, entertaining, and engaging. If your videos are of high quality, people will naturally want to subscribe to your channel.

2. Optimize Your Videos for SEO

You also need to optimize your videos for SEO in order to rank higher in YouTube's search results. You can do this by using the right keywords and tags in your videos.

3. Create Engaging Thumbnails and Titles

Another way to increase your YouTube channel's reach is by creating engaging thumbnails and titles for your videos. Your thumbnail and title are the first things that people will see when they come across your video in YouTube's search results. So, make sure to create something that will grab their attention and make them want to watch your video.

4. Promote Your Videos on Social Media

One of the best ways to promote your videos is by sharing them on social media. You can share your videos on sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr. You can also use social media to run ads for your videos.

5. Collaborate with Other YouTubers

One of the best ways to grow your YouTube channel is by collaborating with other YouTubers. You can collaborate with other YouTubers in your niche by doing things like guest videos, cross-promotions, and product reviews.