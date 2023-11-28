As BTC continues to hold strong, many new investors are bypassing it altogether and going for altcoins

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the OG of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has always been the big player. With the birth of altcoins, Bitcoin's absolute dominance is a thing of the past. However, BTC's price movements still play a major role in the crypto realm, especially in the current cycle.

Interestingly, as BTC continues to hold strong, many new investors are bypassing it altogether and going for altcoins. This deviation from the norm is partly attributed to the emergence and growth of stablecoins during 2020 and 2021, which, despite their value propositions, couldn't nudge Bitcoin's dominance lower.

Notably, Bitcoin recently shot past the $35K mark last week, a movement observed on Binance, indicating a significant momentum that could ripple across the crypto industry.

Here are the top 5 altcoins that are garnering attention for their promising outlook as we edge closer to the anticipated 2024 bull run:

1. Solana (SOL)

Solana's appeal lies in its recent market performance and real-world applicability. The crypto has seen a 47% increase in trading volume and an 8% spike in market cap, reflecting growing investor interest. Its integration into practical use cases for digital assets showcases its potential for mainstream adoption. Additionally, bullish price predictions suggest Solana could reach $3,211 by 2030, a potential increase of 10,600% over the next seven years. The crypto recently outshone top players like Bitcoin and Ethereum when its price surged past $32, demonstrating its strong market performance.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

As the first to introduce smart contracts, Ethereum remains a central player in the crypto space. Its transition to Ethereum 2.0, adopting a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, is set to enhance scalability and sustainability, positioning it favorably for the 2024 bull run. Price forecasts suggest a rise to $6,500 by 2024, a 259% increase from its current price of $1,809.61, with a more bullish projection of $26,575.21 by 2030. Ethereum's continuous development could foster further growth and broader adoption, solidifying its position as a promising asset for various use cases, including NFTs, dApps, DeFi, and smart contracts.

3. Cardano (ADA)

With ongoing development activities in DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI), and NFTs, ADA's future looks more promising. A notable milestone on the horizon is the upcoming Alonzo upgrade, which is set to introduce smart contracts to the Cardano network. This upgrade is a game-changer, propelling Cardano closer to becoming a robust decentralized application (dApp) development platform. Additionally, its ambition to house a multi-asset ledger and verifiable smart contracts showcases Cardano's vision for a more secure and versatile blockchain in the future.

4. Avalanche (AVAX)

Known for its unique multi-chain architecture, Avalanche offers a platform for highly decentralized applications and custom blockchain deployments. Thanks to its speed (4,500 transactions per second), scalability, and interoperability, it's seen as a serious competitor against Ethereum. Avalanche's interoperability with other blockchains, including Ethereum, simplifies the development of decentralized applications, enhancing its appeal to developers. Its growing popularity is evident, with its native token AVAX experiencing a near-16% ascent in the past week, signaling growing investor interest.

5. Binance Coin (BNB):

Binance Coin's allure largely stems from its association with the Binance Exchange, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency platforms. Holders of BNB benefit from discounted fees on the exchange, creating a direct link between the demand for Binance's services and the demand for BNB. This unique arrangement propels a self-sustaining demand for BNB, enhancing its value proposition. Additionally, BNB's usability extends to a wide range of applications and use cases that make it a valuable token.