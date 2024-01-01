aadhar
Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry
Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples
On 26 September, the Supreme Court in a detailed judgement said that Aadhaar scheme is constitutionally valid, however, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which prevents private companies including banks and telecom companies from accessing the data
Planning to Start a Fintech Company? Here is What You Need to Know
FinTech in India has seen phenomenal growth over the past three years and is currently the top grossing sector
Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India
The plan carries the potential to improve the comprehensiveness of data collection as well as the ease of compliance with procedures
A Look at the Pre-budget Expectations for Fintech Industry
The Fintech players are expecting a sizable reduction in corporate taxes as promised by the Finance Minister
Focus On the Solution Is the Key Mantra for This Entrepreneur
Formula Group become a leader due to its Pan India presence offering consistent quality of services
This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India
The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds
"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India
How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test
The increased clamour, hence emerging out of this bold move by the government, has created war hysteria between UPI and existing modes of payments.
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!
Are the private details from your Aadhar Card safe with the government or are they prone to hacks?