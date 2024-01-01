Aditya Pran Mahanta
On an Expansion Spree: Varun Beverages Strengthens International & Domestic Presence
Varun Beverages Limited is reportedly expanding its production in Zimbabwe and Zambia for PepsiCo
"Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of 2024 Has Been the Highest Ever of Q1," says SIAM Report
The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in June 2024 was 23,36,255 units
Auto Component Industry Likely to Incur Capex of INR 20,000-25,000 Crore in FY25: ICRA Report
ICRA expects the growth in the revenues of the Indian auto component industry to ease to 5-7 per cent in FY2025
Sterling Tools' Records 90% Growth In EV Business
In FY24, Sterling Tools reported INR 600 crore plus revenue in fastener business and INR 325 crore in the company's electric vehicle control units
Vishwa Samudra Group Targets Revenue Of $1.8 Billion By 2027
The company is focusing on expanding their operations overseas, with particular interest in entering the African and South American continents.