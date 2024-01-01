Awfis

News and Trends

Flexible Working: The New Normal Of a Post-COVID World

Not all organizations can rely on big office spaces but need a fully equipped office space to carry out day-to-day operations

By Amit Ramani
Technology

Proptech: Game Changer in Real Estate

Real estate sector may be in the doldrums but proptech offers a ray of sunshine

Lifestyle

How Co-Working is Bringing Fortunes for Startups, Enterprises

As the new disruptors of traditional offices, co-working spaces are now much in demand, thanks to an increase in start-ups that do not wish to invest huge amounts in office premises and a rising generation of people who work while on the move.

Lifestyle

Decoding the Ideal Workspace for Millennials

Collaborative workspaces are tastefully designed to cater to the needs of employees that range from millennials to Gen Z

News and Trends

A Coworking Federation - Is There a Need?

The need of the hour for such an association would be to Increase and promote awareness of the Coworking Industry in India

News and Trends

#5 Upcoming Trends in 2017 that Co-working Spaces Should Prepare for

The co-working spaces provide a comfortable working environment, besides taking care of other factors like flexibility and cost effectiveness.

Starting a Business

Boosting Infrastructure: Setting Up a Meeting Outside Your Office is Not a Pain Anymore

Accommodating the need of mobile working