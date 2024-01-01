best startups
Will this Start-up Become the Amazon of the Credit Space?
Better.com is a 360-degree digital mortgage company that recently raised $160 million in funding
Sachin Bansal And Poonawallas All Set to Place Their Bet on This Delhi-based SME Lending Platform
Does this funding establish Bansal's affinity towards fintechs, especially NBFCs?
How This Startup with Microsoft and Twitter in its Kitty is Changing API Dynamics for Millions
Postman first gained popularity when its co-founder and CEO Abhinav Asthana uploaded his project to the Chrome Web Store
California-based Microcredit Messiah, Tala, Raises $110 Mn in Series D from RPS & Others
Entrepreneur India got in touch with Shivani Siroya, Founder & CEO of Tala, a day before the announcement
Raising Capital is a Long-term Game: Meesho Co-founder and CTO
A day after closing a successful round of funding, Meesho's Founder and CTO, Sanjeev Barnwal shared how interacting with a lot of shopkeepers made them recognize the core problem in the industry
Hospitality Startup & OYO's South-East Asian Twin, RedDoorz Raises US$70 Mn from Asia Partners & Others
The investment was led by Asia Partners, Rakuten Capital and Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, existing investors including Qiming Venture Partners and International Financial Corporation (IFC) also participated in the round
Retail Tech Startup ShopKirana Raises US$ 10 Mn In Series B From Akatsuki, InfoEdge, Incubate Fund & Others
The funding round saw participation of existing investors including Info Edge, Incubate Fund, Akatsuki AET Fund, NPTK Emerging Asia Fund and Better Capital
Week Wrap: Things That You Want to Know about the Indian Startup World
From EdTech to logistics here's what the week was all about
