Goldman Sachs Offloads 2.74% Stake in BlackBuck for INR 295 Cr
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired around 41.16 lakh shares, representing a 2.29 percent stake, for close to INR 247 crore.
Flipkart, Accel, Peak XV Exit Stakes in BlackBuck in Post-IPO Bulk Deals
Ecommerce major Flipkart, through its subsidiary Quick Routes International, exited its entire 9.01% stake in BlackBuck, fetching INR 672 crore via two bulk deals. Flipkart had already sold 3.9 million shares during BlackBuck's public listing late last year.
Indian Online Logistics Startup BlackBuck Bags $150 Million in Series D Funding
Logistics startup dealing in the trucking domain edges towards being a Unicorn as it generates millions to penetrate the market more thoroughly
Funding Friday: Acko Catches the Eye of Binny Bansal & Blackbuck Takes a Step Ahead Towards the Unicorn Status
