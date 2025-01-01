blackbuck

News and Trends

Goldman Sachs Offloads 2.74% Stake in BlackBuck for INR 295 Cr

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired around 41.16 lakh shares, representing a 2.29 percent stake, for close to INR 247 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Flipkart, Accel, Peak XV Exit Stakes in BlackBuck in Post-IPO Bulk Deals

Ecommerce major Flipkart, through its subsidiary Quick Routes International, exited its entire 9.01% stake in BlackBuck, fetching INR 672 crore via two bulk deals. Flipkart had already sold 3.9 million shares during BlackBuck's public listing late last year.

Growth Strategies

Indian Online Logistics Startup BlackBuck Bags $150 Million in Series D Funding

Logistics startup dealing in the trucking domain edges towards being a Unicorn as it generates millions to penetrate the market more thoroughly