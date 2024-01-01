building

Growth Strategies

How Workplace Design Can Drive Happiness And Productivity

Days of unattractive offices are gone and new planning improves the standard of work

By Akshita Gupta
Growth Strategies

Building A Smart India

In conversation with Mr. Kukreja, Entrepreneur India tries to understand how to build a smart India.

Growth Strategies

4 Most Spectacular Office Buildings In India

The office building is the one area that represents our second home perfectly.

Entrepreneurs

Buildzar to make things easier for consumers who want to build their dream home

Online home building solutions from design to finish