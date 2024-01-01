CAPITAL MARKET
Venture Capitalist Turned Financial Education Evangelist
How StockGro combines three elements to make millennials investment ready!
Know Your Risk Profile before Investing
One's risk profile is not constant and changes over time, with age, increasing responsibilities and life circumstance
Long and Short of the Growth Reforms
There has been an increase in government expenditure over the past few quarters which has contributed to economic growth
Eyeing an IPO? #5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Subscribing
Before subscribing to any company IPO, an investor should know its business in and out, using the Red Herring Prospectus, which is the primary source of information
These Brothers are using AI to Kill the Brokerage Model in Capital Market
"Our idea is to add more and more asset classes for people to invest."
This Big'Dada' of Food Biz is Serving Fish and Hummus on Your Fine Dine Platter
In 1991, Anjan Chatterjee, along with his wife Suchhanda, started Only Fish, a 40x40 sqft restaurant in Mumbai, which was later named as Oh! Calcutta
Do You Know About This B2B Trading Platform That Top Capital Market Brokerages in India Use?
Capital markets is a challenging sector but this company is ready to break barriers
Timing the Leap into Family Office
Institutionalization of capital markets has made such unflinching commitment a rarity.