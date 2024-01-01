CBDT
Is the Government Pushing More VCs to Set Up Funds in India's GIFT City?
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced a list of 21 source countries that will not be subject to the angel tax provisions on Wednesday. The list did not include nations like Singapore and Mauritius, which have established themselves as preferred jurisdictions for investments in India.
Social Media Influencers And Doctors Need To Pay TDS
The new guidelines issued by the CBDT will come into effect from July 1, 2022
Can Flipflop Tax Policies Create Market Uncertainties For Startups?
One of the main challenges faced by the entrepreneurs in India is the uncertainty of the tax regime, says Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO Elior India
Has the End of the Angel Tax Era Finally Come?
In order to provide hassle-free tax environment to the Start-ups, Central Board for Direct Taxes has issued a consolidated circular
#RoadforStartups: CBDT Announces Assessment Plans to Balance the Tightening of Noose around Start-ups
CBDT All Set to Tighten the Noose around Start-ups Based on a Three-Category Assessment Plan
A Look Into the 'Flawed' Thesis of Angel Tax
Angel Investors acknowledge government's efforts for easing angel tax exemption seeking procedure but are yet to be satisfied