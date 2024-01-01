CII
Demand for Electronic Components Expected to Reach $240 Billion to Support Electronics Production Worth $500 Billion by 2030: CII
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has published a comprehensive report projecting a five fold increase in the demand for electronic components and sub-assemblies in India by 2030.
Govt To Cut EV Import Taxes If USD 500 Million Invested
The policy which is 'designed to attract investments in the e-vehicle space by reputed global EV manufacturers will potentially boost entry plans of Tesla.
Industries And Startups Should Work Together To Achieve Their Full Potential, Says Amit Shah
The Union home minister also urges the industry to look more towards research and development to scale up
Young Pharma Enthusiasts Should Percolate the Power of Automation to the Industry at Large
In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Dinesh Dua spoke about how the pharma industry can change and the opportunities that exist for entrepreneurs in India.