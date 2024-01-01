co-living spaces
Pandemic Shifts Demand From PGs To Shared Accommodation and Co-living
Since it was difficult for many professionals to return to their homes safely amidst multiple lockdowns and due to work priorities, our latest survey indicates some insecurity is brewing in the PG accommodation sector
8 Trends Emerging In the Shared Economy Space
Most enterprises are going to focus on spaces that meet the norms of social distancing and are able to give highest quality infrastructure, safety, hygiene and privacy
RentRoomi To Enter New York, London, and Hong Kong
Currently, the start-up allows people to list a room or an entire property on the platform and only charges once tenants have moved in
What Makes Co-living A Popular Option For Migrating Millennials
The increasing demand for co-living is coming from enabled millennials who wish to live in newly-furnished spaces with a range of amenities at an affordable cost, stakeholders say.
5 Ways on How Co-living Spaces Have Redefined the Concept of a Home Away from Home
Co-living housing is not just an emerging asset class but offers affordability, sustainability, flexibility, cost-savings and on-demand accessibility. Its a revolution.
6 Key Trends in Bengaluru's Real Estate Industry for FY 2020
With an explosive millennial workforce, the garden city is the hottest destination for all realty trends--affordable co-living spaces, student housing, luxurious home with open space & amenities, and a good rental yield