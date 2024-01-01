dairy tech startup
Happy Nature Raises INR 6 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding
The fund raised will be used to focus on the startup's branding, marketing and customer experience
Dairy Industry To Grow Exponentially Despite Pandemic: DairyTech Players
The dairy industry was among the handful of industries that were allowed to continue operations during stringent lockdowns by the government
[Funding Alert] Milk Mantra Raises $10 Mn Debt Financing From DFC, Gets Additional Technical Assistance
DFC has also approved $371,000 in technical assistance to support the company's agriculture extension services and ethical milk sourcing program.
Outlook For 2020: Emerging Opportunities In The Indian Dairy Industry
The year 2019 witnessed a revolution in the industry as alternative products
How This Technology Startup is Improving Dairy Supply Chain
Stellapps offers farm optimization and monitoring tools to improve dairy supply chain end-to-end including milk's production, procurement, cold chain, animal insurance and farmer payments.