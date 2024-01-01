Data Localization

Business News

India Is Set To Get Its First Data Protection Law

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has been cleared by the Union Cabinet on December 4

By Tahira Noor Khan
News and Trends

Will NPCI's Diktat To WhatsApp To Revise Localization Framework Delay Payments Launch?

NPCI has asked WhatsApp to make some changes in its framework for complying with data localisation

Finance

India is Set to Become a Data Powerhouse, Confirms Piyush Goyal

No to e-commerce regulator but yes to changes in the e-commerce policy

Technology

Global Companies Are Migrating Data Servers to India

The urge to operate in India has prompted the giants to bow down to data localization