digital money
The Future of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in India
Industy experts shared their thoughts on the future of new wave of payments, at the Tech & Innovation Summit, organised by Entrepreneur India.
India Deserves To Be Called Bright Spot, Says Kristalina Georgeiva
The IMF MD also said that India will leave a mark in the areas of digitalization and digital money
How the Industry is coping with the CBDT Mandate for Businesses to Accept Digital Payments
The move to promote the adoption of digital payment modes among the huge merchant base in India was driven by the government's march towards achieving the digital economy and becoming a less-cash economy
Digital Money Lenders Must Focus on Quality of Services to Retain Customers
Digital lenders will have to continue to do more to ensure that customers develop trust and comfort towards their services