DPDP Rules 2025
India's DPDP Act: Rising Cost of Data Breaches, and End of Data Complacency Era
India is seeking more accountability from businesses and is quite stringent about complacency stemming from digital hoarding, unvetted vendor access, and slow breach reporting responses.
Indian Fintech to Enter 2026 as AI and Compliance Take Center Stage
RBI supervisory disclosures and BIS working papers have highlighted the rising operational and fraud-related risks as fintechs continue to expand into credit, wealth, and banking-related services.
DPDP Rules is an Opportunity for Startups to Innovate, Attract Pro Privacy Clients
Apart from lack of transparency in the consultation process, issues related to vagueness, over-reliance on discretionary powers, weak accountability mechanisms, and unclear exemptions exist.
DPDP Rules 2025: India's Push for Clearer, Simpler Data Privacy Policies
At the core of the rules lies a simple principle – companies must clearly and plainly explain how they handle user data