DPDP Rules 2025

India's DPDP Act: Rising Cost of Data Breaches, and End of Data Complacency Era

India is seeking more accountability from businesses and is quite stringent about complacency stemming from digital hoarding, unvetted vendor access, and slow breach reporting responses.

By Kul Bhushan
Indian Fintech to Enter 2026 as AI and Compliance Take Center Stage

RBI supervisory disclosures and BIS working papers have highlighted the rising operational and fraud-related risks as fintechs continue to expand into credit, wealth, and banking-related services.

DPDP Rules is an Opportunity for Startups to Innovate, Attract Pro Privacy Clients

Apart from lack of transparency in the consultation process, issues related to vagueness, over-reliance on discretionary powers, weak accountability mechanisms, and unclear exemptions exist.

DPDP Rules 2025: India's Push for Clearer, Simpler Data Privacy Policies

At the core of the rules lies a simple principle – companies must clearly and plainly explain how they handle user data