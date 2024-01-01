fashion business
Off Duty Raises INR 4 Crore From Velocity
The brand will use the funding to scale up their inventory to cater to the increasing demand and meet their striving goal of achieving a revenue of over INR 25 crore
Sustainable Fashion Is The New Trend
Fashion World will have to produce fashion which can be appreciated and is sustainable because mare production should not become our goal
6 Factors Contributing to The Evolution of Fashion Industry
Ayushi Gudwani on What's Shaping Indian Fashion Industry
This Couple is Designing a Fortune from Simplicity
Born to acclaimed designer Anju Modi, he got trained under his mother