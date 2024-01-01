fashion business

News and Trends

Off Duty Raises INR 4 Crore From Velocity

The brand will use the funding to scale up their inventory to cater to the increasing demand and meet their striving goal of achieving a revenue of over INR 25 crore

By Teena Jose
Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Is The New Trend

Fashion World will have to produce fashion which can be appreciated and is sustainable because mare production should not become our goal

Lifestyle

6 Factors Contributing to The Evolution of Fashion Industry

Ayushi Gudwani on What's Shaping Indian Fashion Industry

Lifestyle

This Couple is Designing a Fortune from Simplicity

Born to acclaimed designer Anju Modi, he got trained under his mother