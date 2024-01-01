fiscal year
Sectors Expecting Growth Amid Drastic Economic Slowdown
India's GDP growth in the April-June quarter of FY20 slipped to 5% as compared to 8% in the same period last year.
Modi 2.0: Addressing Employment and Growth Challenges in the World's Fastest Growing Economy
India's ranking on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index jumped a whopping 65 places from 142nd in 2014 to 77th in 2018
Beginning the New Fiscal Year on the Right Note: 5 Must-Adopt Financial Practices for all Small Business Owners
Armed with these highly effective business practices, small businesses can prepare themselves better for the financial year ahead, starting it on a positive note
Beware! This Unstoppable Yoga Guru Now Eyes #5 Key Sectors
Riding the wave of the 'Make In India' trend, the company has grown in leaps and bounds in a very short span.