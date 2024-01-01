Fuel free
Creating Eco-friendly Fuel From Farm Waste
What comes as an ameliorant is bio-fuels which not only mitigate the environmental damage caused by conventional fuels but also helps prevent pollution caused by the large scale burning of farm waste. Let's examine the social perspective of bio-fuels in today's context.
How the Clean Energy Fuels Alternatives Are Affecting the Diesel Market
On an average, 1 liter of Diesel weighs 835 gms. Diesel consist for 86,2% of carbon, or 720 gms of carbon per liter diesel, hence, needs to go
Government Going the Extra Mile to Boost Electric Vehicles
Modi led NDA government is pushing out policies and incentives to achieve the desired target of 30 percent EVs by 2030
Indian Automobile Market Set to Go Green with Electric Vehicles
Kia motors is thinking of launching low cost electric vehicles in India next year as Indian automobile market is gearing up for the launch of a slew of EVs this year.