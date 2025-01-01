Fundamentum
Spinny Raises USD 131 Mn from Accel Leaders Fund to Expand Used-Car Marketplace
The funds will be used to expand Spinny's market presence, enhance its full-stack offerings, and strengthen technology-driven solutions for used-car buyers and sellers.
FlexiLoans Raises INR 290 Cr Series C Funding to Expand Operations and Enhance Tech for MSME Lending
The round was led by global and domestic investors, including Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest, with Unitus Capital serving as the exclusive advisor to the transaction.
Sri Mandir's Parent AppsForBharat Raises USD 18 Mn Funding to Accelerate Digital Devotional Services
The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to expand the Sri Mandir app, build a robust technology stack for temples, introduce five new regional languages, and scale operations in India and international markets like the US, UK, and Canada.
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.