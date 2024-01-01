global investor

How Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would boost Defence Sector with Global Investors

Rajnath Singh on Monday invited global investors to invest in aerospace and defence goods and services in order to raise employment and reduce import dependence

By Vinayak Sharma
How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world

Ever-changing Landscape of Alternative Investments: Current Indian Scenario

The participants in alternative investments market are hopeful that regulatory reforms will continue to support the growth of this industry in India

What Made A Netherlands-Based Entrepreneur Invest In An Indian Farming Venture

For a social startup it is very important that local people are involved to build and execute the operation