GST Council Is Likely To Meet On August 2 To Discuss Rules
The amendment in GST law and rules as per decision taken by Council in the previous meeting will be put up to Council for approval
Panel Of Ministers Likely To Recommend 28 Per Cent GST On Online Gaming
According to an EY-All India Gaming Federation Report, it is said that online gaming industry has the potential to generate $2 billion by 2023
Centre Ready To Bring Fuel Under GST, Says Petroleum Minister
Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed the concern that it is unlikely that the states will agree to such a move as liquor and energy are revenue generating items for them
Expectations Of a Young Entrepreneur From Union Budget 2020
While it is expected that the Budget's focus is going to be on measures that can revive the struggling economy, a focus on more investment in information technology is required
What Effect Would GST Cut Rate Have On Auto Sector?
FM mentioned that proposal has been submitted to GST council for bringing down the tax rate higher from 28 percent
Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes
You will have more money in hand to spend
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List
It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
5 Key Challenges faced by Small Businesses under GST
Business owners should understand that the teething problems will only prevail for a short time, as in the case of demonetization
This Entrepreneur is Bridging Small Business Technology Gap
The company has built over a dozen applications like payment tracking system, leave management system, and recruitment management system.
Will GST Give Moviegoers a Reason to Cheer?
With ticket prices mostly set to be cheaper, multiplexes will eventually see a rise in the number of people flocking to watch a flick
Real Estate Developers' Take On Impact of GST on Their Sector
Realty industry regulator National Real Estate Development Council believes that the change in the tax rates on account of GST will be minimal