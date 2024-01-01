HNIs
Growth Strategies
Where Are HNIs Investing?
HNIs and family offices are embracing the 'core and satellite approach' in equity investment
Leadership
Is India Philanthropy-Savvy? Some Stats & Facts
Azim Premji raises the bar to philanthropic commitment. How can people of tremendous wealth create social change with their contribution?
Growth Strategies
This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace
Fireside Ventures boasts of creating iconic brands from ideas in consumer space by funding from seed stage to series A