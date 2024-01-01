IBC

News and Trends

Will Recent Amendments in IBC Lead To Rise In Completion Of Infra Projects?

Many real estate companies have gone into CIRP or have to shed huge funds to settle with such allottee(s) to safeguard them from the realm of CIRP

By Daizy Chawla
News and Trends

How the Recent Suspension Of IBC Impact M&A Deals

The current critical situation would increase the out-of-court M&A deals for distressed assets

News and Trends

A Homebuyer's Tri-lemma: An Analysis of Provisions under CPA, RERA and IBC, 2016

Looking at the aforesaid it appears like a clear knockout punch for errant Real Estate developers and a massive victory for the consumers at large

News and Trends

How IBC has Improved Business For Entrepreneurs

Finance Minister announced about the changes that have been made in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC) to bring ease in business for the enterprises and businesses across the country

Finance

The Proposed Changes to the IBC and its Repercussions

The resolution professional shall prepare an information memorandum for formulating a resolution plan