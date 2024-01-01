Indian Business
Indian Businesses Are Betting Big On Web3 and Metaverse, But Hesitancy Exists
From a provider and developer perspective, India is one of the fastest-growing countries when it comes to Web3 and Metaverse. But can the same be said for India as an adopter and user?
Nirma Group Arm To Buy Emami's Cement Business In INR 5,500 Crore Deal
With the merger, Nuvoco said it would become one of the biggest players in the cement industry in India, especially in the east. The deal will expand its total cement capacity in eastern, northern and western India to 23.5 million tonnes.
[Start-it-up] How to Start a Wedding Planning Business
Foreign nationals, from all over the world, and non-resident Indians are flying in to have traditional ceremonies.
This Homegrown Organic Products Brand Aims a Turnover of INR 100 crore By Next Year
Phalada Pure and Sure sells more than 160 different organic products including snacks, chocolates, and spreads and has presence in 22 cities across India.
RCEP put on backburner. Will it affect business ties?
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be hosting Indian-ASEAN Business Summit which will see participation from five out of 10 RCEP countries
Role of Behavioural Change and the Future of SaaS-based Start-ups in India
While the potential is huge, it requires a certain rigour and focus to scale up
2 Reasons Why Walmart CEO Pled PM Modi for Stable Business Environment
Changes in foreign direct investment norms for web based market places toward the end of last year had disturbed Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon, and constrained them to update their plans of action.
What Does The 7th Pay Commission of Modi Govt. has for the J&K and Ladakh Employees
7th Pay commission of Modi govt has many allowances for the employees of J&K and Ladakh
2 Reasons How US-China Business Tension Would Benefit Indian Economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that amidst growing trade tensions between US and China, India can turn out to be the favorable destination for MNCs moving out of China
Can University –Industry Linkage be helpful for Indian Business Growth
Indian government has forged ahead with various schemes to lure private sectors in order to bring CSR contribution for growing Indian economy substantially