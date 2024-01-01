Indian companies

Nirma Group Arm To Buy Emami's Cement Business In INR 5,500 Crore Deal

With the merger, Nuvoco said it would become one of the biggest players in the cement industry in India, especially in the east. The deal will expand its total cement capacity in eastern, northern and western India to 23.5 million tonnes.

By Debroop Roy
Home-grown Companies Dominate the 2018 List of Most-attractive Brands in India

According to TRA Research's India's Most Attractive Brands 2018, technology and consumer electronics brands dominated the consumer subconscious this year

Planning to Enter Indian Market? Here's Why You Should Opt for a Partnership

Indian Economy is buzzing and witnessing a growth trajectory which no other global economy is able to compete with.

How CSR Activities are Changing the Face of Indian Education

Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true.