indian education

Finance

Expectations From the Education Sector

The budget allocation for the education sectors should be increased by at least 9-10 per cent compared with the previous year

By Rajeev Tiwari & Anurag Gupta
Technology

Why the Indian Education Industry Will be a Goldmine For Investors in the Coming Years?

The need is to pick companies which have unique solutions, new business models, and a rebellious approach

Technology

How Can AI be Effectively Used in the Indian Education System?

Artificial Intelligence will give the scale to provide good quality education across the country at low cost and without the need for equivalent manpower

News and Trends

Why the Draft Education Policy is Unlikely to be Implemented

The draft of the National Education Policy was recently submitted to the Honorable Minister of HRD for review which after the discussions will be finally converted into a National policy

Entrepreneurs

How The "Swiss Dual System" is Changing Education in India

The company is programming new skills to improve education standards in India

Growth Strategies

Private Institution Faces Big Challenge With Educational Growth In India

Constant Innovation is the Solution

News and Trends

Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now

Indian institutions are fast catching up with foreign institutions and global best practices but there are a few challenges that still need to be addressed

Growth Strategies

How CSR Activities are Changing the Face of Indian Education

Several private organizations are joining hands with the Government to make that ultimate dream of offering quality education in India come true.

Growth Strategies

Why 'Experiential Learning' is the Way Forward for Indian Students?

Studies have shown that experiential learning is 15 times more effective than learning through books and lectures.

News and Trends

Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks.

Starting a Business

Want To Set Foot Into Indian Education? This Expert Suggests #4 Steps

Don't think there is any other country globally that has the kind of demand in education that India has.