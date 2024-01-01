Indian SMEs

Technology

This Fintech App Has 10 Million-Plus Downloads Within A Year Of Launch

KhataBook, a digital ledger app, has more than 3 million active merchants on its platform and has around 7 million registrations

By Tahira Noor Khan
Leadership

Why Digitizing Business Accounting is Becoming the Order of the Day

Accountants, today, want to move beyond the mind-numbing work of debits and credits and be advisors, partners or coaches to the businesses

Entrepreneurs

'If I Could Give 100x Growth To My Employer, Why Couldn't I Do It For My Own Company'

While working with top companies such as Batliboi and Voltas, Duggal realized how his sales and marketing capabilities can help him build his own empire

Technology

This Global Tech Giant is Tooling up SMBs to Pick Steam

The top global search engine has launched its 'Digital Unlock' campaign to empower Indian SMBs

Growth Strategies

How These Global Companies Are Helping Indian SMEs Grow

An industrial conglomerate is aiming to transform the operations of Indian factories using Internet of Things