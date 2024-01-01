IPL
Saudi Arabia Eying IPL: A First Global Deal for Indian Sports Industry
The investment will see IPL be valued at around USD 30 billion, where Saudi Arabia takes a significant stake. The move, if finalised, could see IPL surpass the NFL, which is valued at USD 25 billion, to become the richest league in the world
With IPL Suspended, Uncertainty Looms Over Startup Sponsors
Though it is unclear whether the players will be paid in full for almost half-run IPL edition, it is not less than a nightmare for the sponsors who have been pumping in large volumes of money in the tournament
IPL Ads By Startups: Will The Race To Become Household Names Work?
At present, the most talked about ads are not from well-established brands but from two startups, and they have got people talking
Yuvraj Singh: The Risk-Taking Entrepreneur
The swashbuckling cricketer speaks about his cricketing career, cancer, and YouWeCan Foundation and Ventures
Chinese Funding-Backed Dream11 Wins Title Sponsorship For IPL 2020
The fantasy sports platform Dream11 has won the deal at INR 222 crore, almost half from what VIVO were paying