IT Rules
Government Proposes Self-Regulation For Online Gaming Companies
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games under the principle laid in draft rules
Government Forums Have Lagged Behind In Rulemaking For Big Tech Players, Says Rajeev Chandresakhar
Signifying the issues that are to be addressed by the government, Chandrasekhar particularly pointed out safety and trust as the core issues
GACs Will Give More Power To Government; Experts Raise Concern
To ease the growing concerns and confusion over the matter, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the draft will be followed by meetings and discussions to ensure everyone is clear and satisfied with the goals
Laws And Rules Are Applicable To Platforms Regardless Of Who Owns It, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister also said that obligations of intermediaries, earlier was limited to notifying users of rules but now there will be much more definite obligations on platforms
Twitter Should Follow Local Laws In India, Says Elon Musk
Musk also said that Twitter failed to disclose the litigation against the Indian government