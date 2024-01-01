Jio platforms
Saudi Wealth Fund PIF to Invest INR 9,555 Cr in Reliance Retail
PIF will pick 2.04 per cent stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis in return of the investment
Mukesh Ambani Races ahead of Buffett, Larry Page and Musk to Become World's Fourth Richest Person
Bloomberg Billionaire's Index has pegged Mukesh Ambani's net worth at USD 80.6 billion after he amassed a whopping USD 22 billion this year
Flipkart Acquires Walmart India, Launches Wholesale Online Marketplace for Kiranas
As the e-commerce battle in India intensifies, this deal along with the Walmart-led investment of USD 1.2 billion earlier this month indicate at Flipkart's ramped up efforts to grab a piece of the kirana stores pie
Google's $4.5 bn Investment in Jio Makes up 45% of Google For India Digitisation Fund
At RIL's virtual 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest INR 33,737 crore (USD 4.5 billion) in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake in the company
Intel Capital to Invest INR 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms
Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, is the 11th investor to announce an investment in Jio Platforms
RIL Declared Net Debt Free, Much before Original Schedule
Reliance Industries has raised INR 1.75 lakh crore against its debt of INR 1.61 lakh crore to become net debt-free, much ahead of the March 2021 deadline set by the company
All You Need To Know About Jio Platforms-The Toast of Global Investors
The pile of investments peg Jio Platforms' equity value at INR 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of INR 5.16 lakh crore
Jio Platforms Is COVID-Resistant
With yet another investment, this time from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the digital unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has now raised INR 97,885 crore in less than seven weeks.
Jio Platforms Nears INR 1 Trillion Investment With Silver Lakes Pumping Additional INR 4,546.80 cr
With this seventh deal in less than six weeks, Jio Platforms has raised INR 92,202.15 cr from 6 global technology investors
Abu Dhabi Fund Mubadala to Invest INR 9,093.60 cr in Jio Platforms
This is Jio Platform's sixth deal with a technology investor, totaling its funding so far to INR 87,655.35 cr
Jio Picks INR 11,367 cr from KKR, totaling its funding so far to INR 78,562 cr
This is Jio Platform's fifth deal with a technology investor in the last one month