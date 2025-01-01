Karthik Reddy
Karthik Reddy: Big & Unique Ideas Backers
Blume usually gets involved during the Seed to Pre Series A stage.
Blume Ventures, Antler Lead USD 11 Mn Investment in Namma Yatri Creator Moving Tech
Moving Tech plans to invest the funds in technology, R&D, and product innovation to empower drivers, integrate public transport, and enhance the customer experience.
Fostering a Market-Thesis-Driven Investment Formula: Blume Ventures
Purplle, GreyOrange, Exotel, IDfy, Carbon Clean, TaxiForSure, Turtlemint, Cashify, IntrCity, Zopper, WebEngage, Unacademy, Slice, Spinny, Servify, smallcase, LambdaTest, Ultrahuman, Classplus, and Battery Smart are just a few of the significant companies in which Blume has invested.
The Acceleration In Growth Should Pick Up From Here For The Next Decade: Blume Ventures' Karthik Reddy
The next 10 years present an opportunity for explosive growth in India, and the alternate capital ecosystem will be among the leading drivers of this growth, facilitated by the rapid growth in digital infrastructure.