Kolkata
News and Trends
Digital Lending Platform mPokket Raises INR 500 Cr in Debt from BPEA Credit
The Kolkata-based lending platform will utilise the raised funds to meet the growing credit demand of customers and accelerating product development in the career accelerator and insurance verticals.
Entrepreneurs
How one man's effort is changing Kolkata's landscape
This is the journey of Harshvardhan Neotia, a reluctant heir who became an industry baron
Growth Strategies
How This Regional Brand Plans to Expand Nationally
Her aim is to explore the fast growing beauty and wellness market
Entrepreneurs
This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy
If you have spotted a Harley Davidson or any other luxury car in Kolkata, there's a good chance it comes from his showroom