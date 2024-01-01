Kolkata

News and Trends

Digital Lending Platform mPokket Raises INR 500 Cr in Debt from BPEA Credit

The Kolkata-based lending platform will utilise the raised funds to meet the growing credit demand of customers and accelerating product development in the career accelerator and insurance verticals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

How one man's effort is changing Kolkata's landscape

This is the journey of Harshvardhan Neotia, a reluctant heir who became an industry baron

Growth Strategies

How This Regional Brand Plans to Expand Nationally

Her aim is to explore the fast growing beauty and wellness market

Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy

If you have spotted a Harley Davidson or any other luxury car in Kolkata, there's a good chance it comes from his showroom