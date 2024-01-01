KYC Norms
PFRDA Allows Video KYC For NPS: A New Era For Customer Engagement
Despite many services and features being available online, NPS subscribers were still facing many challenges earlier
Union Budget 19-20: Unleashing The Indian Entrepreneurial Spirit
It will be great if we have a blueprint like Israel – be it starting 1000 new companies with adequate funding, scaling to a crore-rupee of revenue and aspirations to build a profitable business by 2024
Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Why Consumer Finance is Attracting Fintech Startups
Digital retail lending will touch $1 trillion by 2024
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry
Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Mobile Wallets All Set to Embrace Interoperability As RBI Issues Direction
With the directive, the PPI industry is all set for 5x growth in next 2-3years.