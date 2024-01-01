ladakh
In a Major Blow to TikTokers, India Bans the App Amidst Rising Geo-Political Tensions With China
The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including widely popular scanning platform CamScanner, UC Browser, e-commerce company Shein and WeChat
What All Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has for the J&K and Ladakh's Industrial Development
Indian government is planning to offer considerable incentives to promote industrial development in the UT of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh
What Does The 7th Pay Commission of Modi Govt. has for the J&K and Ladakh Employees
7th Pay commission of Modi govt has many allowances for the employees of J&K and Ladakh
How Government is Pushing Youth Towards Skilled Employment in J&K
Centre has announced a comprehensive plan in uplifting youth skills post article 370 abrogation
How PM Modi's Statement Raises Sense of Contentment in the Locals of Ladakh for Business Possibilities?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the locals of Ladakh to bring in the business according to their desires and inclinations