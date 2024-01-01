menstruation

News and Trends

The Chief Of Sanitation

A first-generation founder, Ajinkya Dhariya launched PadCare Labs as a means to dispose and recycle menstrual products

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Sanfe: Building a D2C Brand Around Menstrual Health

The startup is eyeing on expanding into retail and planning to scale up its product portfolio

News and Trends

Nua Partners With Actor Deepika Padukone

Nua aims to help every Indian woman prioritize their menstrual health and wellness

Technology

Do You Know About These 4 Start-ups Working For Women's Sanitation?

Discomfort during menstruation or while using public toilets is a story every woman is abreast with. But do you know some of these solutions designed to help you overcome sanitation challenges?