Monetary Policy
Big Bang Privatization Can Do More Harm Than Good, Says RBI
The national council of applied economic research (NCAER), on the other hand, reportedly, said that all public sector banks, except the State Bank of India, should be privatized
RBI Releases Most Anticipated Digital Lending Guidelines
The new guidelines will be applicable to all the financial institutions that extend digital loans
RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points
The Monetary Policy Committee focuses on ensuring that inflation remains within the target range, while supporting growth
RBI Notifies Banks And ATMs To Provide Card-less Cash Withdrawal Facility
The apex bank proposed to allow interoperability in card-less cash withdrawal transactions at all banks and ATMs in its monetary policy review meeting held in April
India's Central Bank Hikes Rates For the Second Time in 2018
The rate hike is expected to have a direct impact on exporters who have been reeling under the pressure of high raw material cost